The 93rd Academy Awards were held on Monday, April 26. To mark the occasion, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR), on their official social media handle, shared a picture of the cricketers and recreated them in form of former Oscars-winning characters. In the recreated image, the Royals' skipper Sanju Samson has been portrayed as the 'King Leonidas' from the famous film '300'. The character of 'Leonidas' was played by the Scottish actor Gerard Buttler in Zack Snyder's fantasy war film 300. Wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler, all-rounders Chris Morris and Riyan Parag, and bowler Chetan Sakariya, too, feature in the picture.

While Buttler looks like Tom Hanks from the iconic movie 'Forrest Grump', Parag looks like Michael Keaton from the 2015 Oscars-winning film 'Birdman'.

Chris Morris has been projected as Cliff Booth, played by Brad Pitt, from the film 'Once upon a time in Hollywood'. Brad Pitt won the best-supporting actor award for his portrayal of Booth in the 2020 Academy Awards.

Left-arm pacer Sakariya looks like Chadwick Boseman from the movie 'Black Panther'.

"This one goes out to all the entertainers" Rajasthan captioned the post. Rajasthan's quirky post was a big hit on social media as it garnered more than 2,500 likes on Twitter within hours. A Twitter user even went on to say that RR should have a 100 million followers.

"Idk why RR has the least number of followers in social media. This admin deserves 100 million followers," he wrote.

Idk why RR has the least number of followers in social media..



This admin deserves 100 million followers — Avani (@Avani84527156) April 26, 2021

Meanwhile, after the conclusion of the first phase of the Indian Premier League, RR are left with only four overseas players - Buttler, Chris Morris, David Miller and Mustafizur Rahman.

Promoted

While the team lost the likes of Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer due to injuries, Liam Livingstone and Andrew Tye left India due to bio-bubble fatigue.

So far, the Rajasthan-based outfit have played five games out of their allotted 14 league games. They next take on Mumbai Indians on Thursday.