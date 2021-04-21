Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli is leaving no stone unturned in his preparation for his team's upcoming clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). On Wednesday, RCB, on its official Twitter handle, shared a photo of Kohli taking guard in the nets. From the looks of it, it appears that the batting crease is where he is most at home, with his eyes firmly trained on the next ball. The hunger to succeed is written all over Kohli's face in the photograph. RCB captioned the post, "Visual therapy".

Soon, RCB fans went gaga over their skipper. The tweet garnered more than 9,000 'likes' and was retweeted over 700 times within hours.

"King Kohli! All the best for the next match. Kohli fan & RCB-ian for life," wrote an RCB fan in the comment section.

"You have all the shots in the book.. Except sweep shot.. Please practice then only spinners feel the pressure other wise they will keep coming at you," an RCB fan said.

Earlier in the day, RCB had posted a video from their net session and captioned it, "Bold Diaries: RCB's practice session at the Wankhede. Back to the grind! The Royal Challengers trained hard for the upcoming match on 22nd April, against Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai."

Bold Diaries: RCB's practice session at the Wankhede



After 13 games, RCB are the only unbeaten team in the cash-rich league and will be eager to continue their winning streak when they will take on Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.