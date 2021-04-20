Virat Kohli appealed to citizens of India to follow Covid-19 protcols and "wear mask, keep social distance & hand hygiene" in a video posted by the Delhi Police. "VIRAT KOHLI @imVkohli Team India Captain appeals to citizens to observe #covid protocol & #lockdown to fight the current wave. Wear mask, keep social distance & hand hygiene. Cooperate with #DelhiPolice & behave responsibly, he says, for victory over corona as #IndiaFightsBack," tweeted Delhi Police on Monday.

"As you all know, Covid cases are on the rise in India again," Kohli said in Hindi in the video.

