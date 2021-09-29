Rajasthan Royals will face Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday in a bid to stay in contention for a spot in the play-offs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Sanju Samson has been the lone performer for RR with the bat as others ahve failed to put up a big score on the board and that has cost them a few games. Even the bowlers have not yet clicked in unison for Rajasthan. With their record signing Chris Morris not performing well, RR might look to strengthen their bowling line up by including the number one T20I spinner Tabraiz Shamsi in their playing XI for the clash against RCB.

Here are the players who we feel might be picked in the XI for RR against RCB:

Yashasvi Jaiswal: The youngster has done well so far in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 and will be looking to offer a good start to RR once again when they meet RCB in Dubai.

Evin Lewis: The West Indies explosive opening batter missed out against SunRisers Hyderabad and will be looking to put in a strong performance against RCB.

Sanju Samson: The Rajasthan Royals captain will be the key batter for his side as they take on RCB to stay in race for play-offs.

Liam Livingstone: Livingstone is yet to get a big score in and RR would be hoping he finds his timing against RCB.

Mahipal Lomror: Lomror has shown glimpses of his batting prowess and his ability to chip in with the ball would be helpful for RR who are still searching for their right combination.

Shivam Dube: Riyan Parag has failed to deliver so far in the tournament and RR would be looking to get Shivam Dube in the squad, he can hit the big shots and bowl a few overs too, if needed.

Rahul Tewatia: It might be his last opportunity to deliver for RR. Tewatia is yet to make a notable contribution for his side and the game against RCB becomes that much more crucial for the left-hander.

Mustafizur Rahman: The Bangladesh seamer has done well towards the backend of the innings and RR would be hoping for a similar performance from their left-arm bowler.

Chetan Sakariya: The young Indian pacer too has bowled fine in the UAE and is likely to keep his place in the XI.

Tabraiz Shamsi/Oshane Thomas: Depending on the conditions, either of the two new signings for RR are likely to replace the most expensive buy in IPL, Chris Morris, in their playing XI.

Kartik Tyagi: Having missed the previous fixture due to an injury, Kartik Tyagi is likely to replace Jaydev Unadkat in the RR XI.