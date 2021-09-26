Having left out Kyle Jamieson in the six-wicket loss to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 clash on Friday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli could be tempted to bring back the New Zealand cricketer for Sunday's game against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in Dubai. Tim David had replaced Jamieson as one of the four foreign players, with Navdeep Saini coming in as the bowling alternative. Sachin Baby had made way for David in the batting line-up. With David part of the middle-order that struggled against CSK, Kohli might revert to a line-up with both Jamieson and Baby in it.

Here is the XI we think RCB will field against MI on Sunday:

Virat Kohli: The RCB skipper hit a fifty against CSK and will hope to build some momentum with another good knock on Sunday.

Devdutt Padikkal: Padikkal has been one of the most consistent performers for RCB and after his fifty against CSK, he will hope to add some more runs.

KS Bharat: Kohli has shown faith in Srikar in their last two games in the UAE leg and is likely to continue with the wicketkeeper-batsman.

AB de Villiers: Having failed to do much in their first two games in the UAE, the onus will be on AB de Villiers to deliver on Sunday.

Glenn Maxwell: The Australian scored 11 with the bat and picked a wicket against CSK but more will be expected of him against MI.

Sachin Baby: After missing out in their last game, Baby could be back with David potentially dropped to bring Jamieson in.

Wanindu Hasaranga: The highly rated Sri Lankan went for 40 runs against CSK without picking a wicket and will hope to improve against MI.

Harshal Patel: Harshal Patel took his tally in IPL 2021 to 19 wickets with his double strike against CSK. He remains the purple cap holder of this season.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Chahal continues to be key for RCB and was one of the better bowlers against CSK with figures of 1/26.

Mohammed Siraj: Siraj couldn't pick a wicket against CSK and will hope to add a few to his kitty on Sunday.

Kyle Jamieson: Jamieson brings balance to the RCB side with his ability to contribute with the bat. Navdeep Saini could make way for him.