Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 56 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. In what is their final game of the league phase, both teams have already qualified for the playoffs. RCB are in third position in the IPL 2021 Points Table, with eight wins and five defeats. DC are top of the table with 10 victories and three defeats. Both sides met earlier in Match 22, with RCB coming out on top and winning by a run. AB de Villiers was the star performer in that game, smashing an unbeaten knock of 75 runs off 42 balls.

Here are the players we think might be included in the RCB XI for their game vs DC:

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli will be aiming to improve on his display from the previous game and build some momentum ahead of the playoffs. The RCB captain could only score five off four balls in the loss vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Devdutt Padikkal: Despite the defeat to SRH, Devdutt Padikkal was in solid form, scoring 41 off 52 balls. He will be hoping to form a good opening partnership with Kohli against DC.

Dan Christian: Dan Christian hasn't found his footing at all this season and could only score a run before losing his wicket vs SRH. He did shine with the ball and will be hoping to get another chance to impress.

Srikar Bharat: Srikar Bharat hasn't yet had an impact for his side and will be hoping to build get some runs under his belt vs DC.

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell was in good form vs SRH, scoring 40 in 25 balls. He has been in excellent form this season while batting and will be hoping to continue it.

AB de Villiers: AB de Villiers has been out of sorts in the UAE. Although he was unbeaten against SRH, he could only muster 19 off 13 runs, which is a highly usual strike rate for him in the T20 format.

Shahbaz Ahmed: Shahbaz Ahmed failed to take any wickets vs SRH, conceding 21 runs in four overs. He will be hoping to perform better with both ball and bat.

George Carton: George Carton will be hoping for another chance to impress. He could only take a wicket in two overs vs SRH, but conceded 29 runs.

Harshal Patel: The highest wicket-taker in the league this season, with 29 from 13 games, Harshal Patel will be trying to add to his tally.

Mohammed Siraj: Mohammed Siraj hasn't been in good form in the UAE and but still remains a key part of Kohli's playing XI.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Yuzvendra Chahal has been reliable for RCB in the UAE and his performances have made fans call for his selection in the T20 World Cup.