Steve Smith could make his return to the Delhi Capitals (DC) playing XI when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 clash at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Friday. DC skipper Rishabh Pant decided to bring Ripal Patel in for the last game against CSK but could revert to the ever-reliable Smith on Friday. Delhi Capitals are looking to clinch their maiden IPL title this season, and having already booked their place in Qualifier 1 after securing a top 2 spot, will also have an eye on the playoff matches.

Here is the playing XI we feel DC might field against CSK:

Prithvi Shaw: The opener managed 18 runs against CSK in the last game and will hope to give DC a better start this time.

Shikhar Dhawan: Having lost the top spot in the Orange Cap race, Dhawan will be looking to get a big score against CSK.

Steve Smith: The Australia star will be looking to get a big score on the board on Friday in preparation for the playoffs.

Rishabh Pant: The skipper will hope to pace up DC's innings in his middle-order role.

Shreyas Iyer: Iyer played an impressive knock of 33 not out to help DC beat MI but was dismissed for 2 against CSK. He will eye a big score.

Shimron Hetmyer: The 24-year-old West Indian star can be crucial to DC because of his big-hitting ability and proven finishing skills.

Axar Patel: After three wickets against MI and two against CSK, Axar will be eyeing another good performance on Friday.

Ravichandran Ashwin: One of the most experienced players in the team, Ashwin is a key part of Pant's plans.

Kagiso Rabada: The South African pacer didn't have a particularly good outing against MI but was economical against CSK.

Avesh Khan: After a superb performance against MI, Avesh had a mixed showing against CSK. He will be looking to continue his strong run this season and challenge Harshal Patel for the Purple Cap.

Anrich Nortje: The South Africa pacer has been a key part of DC this season and will look to continue doing well.