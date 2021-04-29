Prithvi Shaw went hammer and tongs on Thursday as Delhi Capitals thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets in Ahmedabad. Shaw pulverised KKR bowlers, smashing 82 runs off 41 balls to make a short work of KKR's 154 for 6 as DC overhauled the target in just 16.3 overs. Such was Shaw's dominance that Shikhar Dhawan, the highest scorer for DC in the tournament thus far, played a much subdued 46 off 47 balls. Together, Shaw and Dhawan added 132 for the first wicket in just under 14 overs.

IPL 2021 Points Table

This win took DC to the second position on the points table with 10 points from seven matches. KKR, on the other hand, are fifth with just four points after seven games. Mumbai Indians' seven-wicket win earlier on Thursday meant that they are fourth with six points, behind third-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore, who also have 10 points. Table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (10 points) have the best net run rate of all teams while Punjab Kings (sixth), Rajasthan Royals (seventh) and SunRisers Hyderabad (eighth) make the bottom tier.

Race for Orange Cap

Dhawan owned the Orange Cap once again at the end of DC's match against KKR. He has 311 runs from seven games at a strike rate of 131.78 with two half-centuries. He took the Orange Cap from Faf du Plessis, who has 270 runs from six matches. Shaw, the wrecker-in-chief on Thursday, isn't too far behind with 269 runs and sits third on the scorers' list. KL Rahul (240 runs) and Sanju Samson (229) complete the top five.

Race for Purple Cap

RCB's Harshal Patel has the Purple Cap with 17 wickets from six games. DC's Avesh Khan moved closer to the top spot with returns of 1 for 31 on Thursday. He is second on the wicket-takers' chart with 13 scalps from seven games. Rahul Chahar (11), Chris Morris (11), and Rashid Khan (9) are the others in top five.