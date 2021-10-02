Punjab Kings (PBKS) sealed a victory against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), winning by five wickets in Match 45 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Friday. Chasing a target of 166 runs, PBKS reached 168 for five in 19.3 overs, with captain KL Rahul smashing 67 off 55 balls. Mayank Agarwal and Shahrukh Khan also made noteworthy contributions, scoring 40 and 22 not, respectively. Earlier, KKR posted 165 for seven in 20 overs, with Venkatesh Iyer hitting 67 off 49 balls. Also, Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi were in top form for Punjab, taking three and two wickets respectively.

IPL 2021 Points Table

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are on top of the table and have already qualified for the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals (DC) are second in the IPL 2021 Points Table, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and KKR.

PBKS currently occupy fifth position, with Mumbai Indians (MI) in sixth place.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are in seventh place, with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at bottom.

Orange Cap Race

With his knock against KKR, KL Rahul has climbed to the top of the Orange Cap race with 489 runs in 11 games.

He is followed by Shikhar Dhawan in second spot with 454 runs.

Sanju Samson (452) is in third place, with Faf du Plessis (435) in fourth and Ruturaj Gaikwad (407) in fifth position.

Purple Cap Race

Harshal Patel is still in pole position in the Purple Cap race, and has taken 26 wickets for RCB in 11 games.

He is followed by Avesh Khan (18) in second and Jasprit Bumrah (16) in third spot.

Arshdeep Singh (16) took three wickets on Friday and is fourth, followed by Mohammed Shami (15).