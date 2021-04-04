Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have signed up Gurkeerat Singh Mann as a replacement for batsman Rinku Singh, who will be unavailable for the entire Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season due to a knee injury. Rinku, who made his IPL debut in 2017, has played a total of 11 IPL games. His replacement, Gurkeerat, last played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 13th edition of the tournament before being released ahead of the IPL 2021 auction.

KKR have acquired Gurkeerat at his base price of Rs 50 lakhs. The IPL 2021 will be Gurkeerat's eighth IPL season.

Earlier this week, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) signed up England batsman Jason Roy as a replacement for Mitchell Marsh. The Australia all-rounder has made himself unavailable for the entire season owing to personal reasons.

Marsh, who made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in 2010, has played a total of 21 IPL games.

His replacement, Roy made his IPL debut in 2017 playing for Gujarat Lions and later featured for Delhi Capitals in the 2018 edition.

Last month, RCB roped in New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman Finn Allen as a replacement for Josh Philippe who will also be unavailable for the entire season.

IPL 2021 season will kickstart on April 9 in Chennai with a high-octane clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and RCB.

Each team is set to play at four venues during the league stage.

Out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru will host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host 8 matches each.

One of the highlights of this edition of the IPL will be the fact that all matches will be played at neutral venues, no team will play at their home venue.

All teams will play at 4 out of 6 venues during the league stage.