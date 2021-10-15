After snatching a victory on the penultimate ball of the match, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would be aiming to get one last flourish in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Dubai. Skipper Eoin Morgan would be tempted to bring in Andre Russell into the final XI post an injury suffered during the second phase of IPL 2021 but tinkering with a winning combination that got his side into the final would not be a wise idea.

The conditions and the pitch could also influence the decision-making process of Morgan, who would like to field his best possible XI for the mega finale.

Here are the players who are likely to feature for KKR against CSK in IPL 2021 Final:

Shubman Gill:Gill's run-a-ball 46 made a huge impact in Qualifier 2 as KKR chased down the target in the final over. Morgan would be hoping to get a similar start from the openers in the final as well.

Venkatesh Iyer: Iyer has been the find of the season for KKR. His consistent performances with the bat as well as with the ball, when needed, have helped KKR get an important balance to their side.

Nitish Rana: Rana has given a good account of himself this season as he has often played the sheet anchor's role for the team. He will be crucial to KKR's chances in case the openers misfire against a quality CSK bowling line-up.

Rahul Tripathi:Tripathi has come into his own in IPL 2021 and has shown improvement in batting with each passing game. In the last match vs Delhi Capitals (DC), Tripathi kept his calm despite KKR losing wickets from the other end. He finished the game with a six off R Ashwin.

Dinesh Karthik:Karthik's experience of playing big matches will come in handy when they play CSK in the final. His rare duck in the last game shouldn't be much of a concern for the KKR think tank as he can provide the much-necessary finishing touches to the game in the absence of Russell.

Eoin Morgan: The only worry Morgan should look into is his individual form with the bat. In 16 matches, Morgan has scored only 129 runs at an average of 11.72 and therefore, will be looking to make amends in the final with a good contribution.

Shakib al Hasan:Shakib's economical bowling and his hard-hitting at the death overs makes Morgan's job a bit easier. Shakib's experience is also one factor that makes him a good selection choice in the presence of several youngsters.

Sunil Narine:Narine gave a performance of a lifetime in the Eliminator against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) but failed in the DC game. However, he will be aiming to get back to form with both the bat as well as the ball in the final.

Lockie Ferguson:Ferguson has been surprisingly brilliant on the low and slow decks in the UAE. His pace has troubled even the best batters in the second phase of IPL 2021.

Shivam Mavi:Mavi has kept his place in the playing XI with some gritty bowling performances. He will be looking to bowl quick and compliment Ferguson in the bowling department.

Varun Chakravarthy:Varun has been the partnership-breaker on whom Morgan relies a lot. Varun even got a wicket on his first delivery in the match against DC, getting rid of Prithvi Shaw LBW. He could be the X-factor in the final.