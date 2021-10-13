Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Delhi Capitals in the second Qualifier of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Sharjah on Wednesday. The Eoin Morgan-led KKR knocked out Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator on Monday with a four-wicket win at the same venue. KKR are unlikely to tinker with their winning combination and barring any injury concerns the four overseas spots are all but confirmed for the two-time IPL champions. Sunil Narine's exceptional all-round performance makes him a sure-shot selection while Shakib Al Hasan and Lockie Ferguson have done enough to keep their place in the side.

Here are the XI players who we feel KKR will field in the knockout clash vs Delhi Capitals:

Shubman Gill: The young Indian opener once again provided a solid start to the team with a quick-fire knock of 29 off 18. Gill will look to convert that start and score big in the all-important clash.

Venkatesh Iyer: The left-handed batter looked out of touch during his sluggish knock of 26 off 30. Iyer will be looking to return to his fluent best in a do-or-die clash vs Delhi Capitals.

Rahul Tripahti: Rahul Tripathi was dismissed cheaply by Yuzvendra Chahal in the Eliminator and he will be itching to deliver against Delhi Capitals in the second Qualifier.

Nitish Rana: The India international took the attack to RCB's spinners during the middle-overs and shifted the momentum of the game in KKR's favour in the Eliminator. KKR will be hoping for a similar performance from the left hander.

Dinesh Karthik: Dinesh Karthik had an average outing in the Eliminator behind the stumps and with the bat. His contribution will be key for KKR in their bid to reach the final.

Eoin Morgan: The England white-ball captain has not had the best of the tournament with the bat but despite his lack of runs, KKR are still in with a chance to reach the final of IPL. Morgan will look to inspire KKR to get the better of Delhi Capitals and advance to the final.

Sunil Narine: The West Indies spinner returned to his lethal best in the Eliminator. He picked up four wickets for 21 runs and played a cameo of 26 off 15 to help his side stay alive in the tournament. KKR would be hoping for a similar performance from Narine.

Shakib Al Hasan: The Bangladesh all-rounder replaced injured Andre Russell in the playing XI and has become a key player for the franchise since then. It was Shakib's boundary that proved to be the game-changer for KKR in the Eliminator vs RCB.

Lockie Ferguson: The New Zealand quick has played just six games in the ongoing season of IPL and he has been KKR's third-highest wicket taker with 12 wickets. KKR will look to Ferguson to provide them with early breakthroughs against Delhi Capitals.

Shivam Mavi: The young Indian pacer has impressed one and all with his accuracy and pace. Mavi has picked up nine wickets in this year's IPL and his economy rate is under eight which makes him a vital cog in the KKR XI.

Varun Chakaravarthy: The mystery spinner has been in fine form throughout the UAE leg of IPL and KKR would be hoping for another magical spell from him when they meet Delhi Capitals in a must-win clash.