Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will return to a familiar territory when they take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season in Dubai. The top two ranked teams as per the points table, DC and CSK will leave no stone unturned in a bid to reach the final of the tournament. MS Dhoni will look to use all of his experience of playing playoff matches in previous editions while Rishabh Pant could have his task cut out with the pressure of delivering after last year's runners-up finish.

For CSK, Suresh Raina could make a comeback and add a tremendous amount of experience to the side.

Here are the players who are likely to feature for CSK against DC in Qualifier 1:

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Gaikwad has been a pillar of consistency for CSK this season. He has scored 533 runs so far in 14 IPL 2021 matches. Along with Faf du Plessis, Gaikwad has given CSK quickfire starts.

Faf du Plessis: The opener has complemented his partner in every way possible this season. He currently stands second in the list of top run-getters this season, scoring 546 runs in 14 games at a terrific average of 45.50. His runs include five fifties as well.

Suresh Raina: Raina could be brought back by CSK skipper MS Dhoni. Raina brings with him loads of experience of playing knockout matches and would have the backing of his captain to go all out in this match as well.

Moeen Ali: Ali has been used really well by Dhoni so far. The left-hand batter not only provides the option of going at a brisk pace but also has the ability to slide quick overs in the middle of the innings.

Ambati Rayudu: Although Rayudu hasn't had the best of IPL campaigns this time around, he possesses the ability to hit big knocks when the team really requires him to deliver. He has so far scored 256 runs in 14 matches.

MS Dhoni: Dhoni is yet to produce the kind of magical knocks he is known for. However, what he has done right is the balance of the side from their last IPL campaign in the UAE.

Ravindra Jadeja: Jadeja remains Dhoni's trump card in all the three departments of the game. His big-hitting abilities and fielding skills act as a bonus to his clever spin bowling. He has scored 227 runs and taken 10 wickets in IPL 2021.

Dwayne Bravo: Dwayne Bravo will need to be at the top of his game as Dhoni could turn to him at the death overs. Although he has been troubled by niggles lately, Bravo can up his game when the skipper wants him to.

Shardul Thakur: Thakur has been the man with the golden touch so far. His 18 wickets have been nothing less than a spectacle as he has brought a wicket to his captain whenever it was expected of him.

Promoted

Deepak Chahar: 13 wickets in 13 matches would make Chahar a satisfied player. However, with expectations high and a top batting side in DC waiting in the wings, Chahar will need to perform exceptionally.

Josh Hazlewood: Hazlewood has adapted well in the conditions and has so far taken seven wickets in seven games in IPL 2021.