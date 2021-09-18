With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 set to resume, David Hussey, chief mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), has hailed Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana for their displays for the team. The KKR opening duo is crucial to the franchise's ambitions in the UAE this year. Hussey said that the duo can "shock the world" with their displays. Speaking to kkr.in during a pre-season interview, Hussey said, "Both quality players. Both quality people too. They are both determined to do very well for this team and themselves. Both have had a taste of international cricket and I think they are about to shock the world that they are the next generation of Indian players."

"Not just for one or two series. They are there for a decade, long time. If they get going, look out for us at the IPL", he further added.

Gill wasn't at his best during the first half of the season, scoring only 132 runs in seven fixtures, with a high score of 43. Despite his irregular form in IPL 2021, he has been a regular mainstay in India's Test team. He featured in the starting XI during India's World Test Championship (WTC) final defeat to New Zealand.

The 22-year-old had to pull out of the England tour due to a developing stress reaction on his left lower leg that he suffered during the WTC final.

On the other hand, Rana is currently KKR's highest run-scorer this season, with 201 from seven games. He also registered a high score of 80.

The 27-year-old was recently named in India's T20I and ODI squads for their Sri Lanka tour, which was captained by Shikhar Dhawan. He featured in an ODI and two T20Is.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will restart the season's UAE leg on September 19 in Dubai. Meanwhile, KKR will resume their campaign on September 20 when they will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.