Youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal was over the moon when he secure Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni's signature on his bat after the match on Saturday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Jaiswal played a scintillating knock of 50 runs off only 21 balls, helping Rajasthan Royals (RR) register a crucial seven-wicket win at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Along with all-rounder Shivam Dube (64 not out), Yashasvi provided the fireworks in the run-chase of 190 runs as RR finished the match with 15 balls to spare.

In a video posted on IPLT20.com, Jaiswal expressed his happiness and said, "I took signature of MS Dhoni on my bat after the match, I am really happy."

Jaiswal stated that he trusted the wicket and looked for the loose balls in order to give a good start to the team.

Speaking about the match and his explosive knock at the top of the innings under pressure, Jasiwal said, "I was thinking about looking at the wicket first, but we were chasing 190, I knew the wicket must be good. I was just looking at capitalising on the loose balls and giving my team a good start so that we are able to chase 190."

Even Dube echoed Jaiswal's thoughts on the chase, explaining how he wanted to focus on his natural game and not get bogged down by the pressure.

"When I went out there to bat, we were at top and I was just focusing on playing my natural game so that we are able to chase down the total quickly," Dube said.

Earlier in the same match, Ruturaj Gaikwad of CSK stroked his way to a brilliant century to guide his team total to 189/4 in 20 overs. However, the hundred was overshadowed by the brilliance of Jaiswal and Dube in the second innings of the game.

RR will take on MI in another crucial encounter at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.