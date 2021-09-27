After leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a narrow two-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 38 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, captain MS Dhoni said that "it is enjoyable" when you don't do so well and still win. Chasing a target of 172 runs, CSK posted 172 for eight in 20 overs thanks to some late heroics with the bat from Ravindra Jadeja. The all-rounder smashed 22 off 8 balls with Deepak Chahar scoring the winning run for CSK off the last ball.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Dhoni said, "It's a nice victory to have. At times you play good cricket and you lose. It is enjoyable when you don't do so well and still win. It was good cricket from both sides, and a pleasure for the spectators. We bowled well in patches. It's not easy for the fast bowlers. We tried to give them short spells. 170 was a par score, I felt".

The CSK skipper also explained that KKR were equally good in the match, and CSK were worried about how the wicket would be.

Promoted

"When Jadeja was bowling, it was coming on and not stopping. The way we started, KKR deserve some applause for making a game out of it. We were also worried about how the wicket will be. When you keep playing on a wicket, groundsmen sometimes water it more and leave some more grass. The important thing was to make the most of what we had learnt and to come back stronger", he further added.

CSK are currently on top of the table and face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for their upcoming IPL 2021 match on Sunday.