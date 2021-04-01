Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took to social media to tease fans with a possible replacement for Josh Hazlewood, who recently pulled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The Australian bowler was set to depart for India, but decided to skip the tournament and spend some time with his family. IPL 2021 is set to begin from April 9, and CSK play their first match on April 10 against Delhi Capitals (DC). Taking to Twitter, CSK posted a photo of Hazlewood, and captioned it as, "Will be missing some Josh this #Summerof2021! Hoping for some aussome action soon in #Yellove! #WhistlePodu".

Fans were left questioning the meaning of the tweet, with some pointing out that the word "aussome" in the tweet could mean that a cricketer from Hazlewood's native country Australia could be replacing him.

"Another Australian coming as a replacement? @ChennaiIPL Hint - 'Aussome' soon in yellow", a fan replied.

Meanwhile, many fans asked the club to sign England's Mark Wood as a replacement.

Here are the other reactions from fans on Twitter:

Hazlewood is not the first cricketer this year to have pulled out from IPL 2021. Earlier on Wednesday, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Mitchell Marsh had also pulled out of IPL 2021.

Meanwhile, even Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Joshua Phillipe has pulled out, citing personal reasons.

Last season, Hazlewood played only three matches for CSK, and this year, he would be competing with the likes of Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Lungi Ngidi and Dwayne Bravo for a place in the playing XI.