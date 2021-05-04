With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season indefinitely suspended, Suresh Raina has taken to Twitter to motivate everyone amid the devastating coronavirus pandemic. Raina, who was part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad for IPL 2021, had pulled out last year when the tournament was held in UAE due to personal reasons. Taking to Twitter, Raina saluted everyone for their fight against the virus. "This isn't a joke anymore! So many lives at stake & never felt so helpless in life. No matter how much we want to help, but we are literally running out of resources. Every single person of this country deserves a salute right for standing by each other to save lives! #WeCandoit", he wrote.

India is currently battling the second wave of the pandemic, and is among the worst-hit countries. India's total COVID-19 cases crossed the 2-crore mark on Tuesday, with over 3.57 lakh new infections. 3,449 more people have died due to the dreaded virus, pushing the total fatalities to 2,22,408.

IPL 2021, which began on April 9, was on the receiving end of plenty of criticism in the last few weeks, due to huge surge in COVID-19 cases in India. The tournament also soon fell victim to the virus, with multiple positive cases.

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha tested positive on Tuesday morning, after two Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players -- Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier -- tested positive on Monday.

Also, CSK had positive cases on Monday, with Lakshmipathy Balaji and support staff testing positive. The franchise had another positive result on Tuesday, with Mike Hussey falling victim to the virus.