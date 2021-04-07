Devdutt Padikkal, who had tested positive for coronavirus on March 22, has joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore camp in Chennai after testing negative. RCB took to Twitter to share a video message from Devdutt Padikkal in which the uncapped opening batsman reveals that he has tested negative for the coronavirus twice and is raring to go for the upcoming season. "Bold Diaries: Devdutt Padikkal joins the RCB camp after testing negative for COVID-19. He's healthy, feeling better and raring to go. Here's a message to all RCB fans from Devdutt," RCB tweeted.

"I would like everyone for their wishes and prayers. It really means a lot to me. As you know that I had tested positive two weeks back for COVID-19 and as per BCCI and IPL protocol I had to quarantine at home for two weeks," Padikkal said.

"But now I have joined the camp after two negative tests and I am feeling really fine now and I just can't wait to get back out there and join the RCB camp," he added.

Earlier in the day, RCB suffered a blow ahead of their first game of the season as their Australia international Daniel Sams contracted the coronavirus.

Sams is currently in isolation and the RCB medical staff is in constant touch with the all-rounder.

RCB will kick start their IPL campaign against the defending champions Mumbai Indians in Chennai on April 9.