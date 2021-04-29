SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner on Thursday posted an emotional message for fans as the 2016 champions continue their poor run in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). Warner's remark came after the Hyderabad outfit was beaten by three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by seven wickets on Wednesday. Warner posted a picture of him in SRH jersey and captioned it, "Losing hurts and things may not be going our way but what I do know is we are fighters. We will never give up. #sunrisers #orangearmy @sunrisershyd."

Candice Warner, wife of the former Australia vice-captain, was among the first to like the post, she also called him a "true warrior."

"Well said. True Warrior," Candice wrote on the post.

"No worries champion @davidwarner31 we will bounce back," SRH seamer Khaleel Ahmed wrote in the comment box.

The David Warner-led outfit is having a forgettable season in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. So far, SRH have won just one out of their six games and are sitting at bottom of the IPL table with just two points.

SRH started their campaign against two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with a loss. In their second game, SRH were beaten by Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six runs.

SRH's losing streak continued in their third game as the defending champions Mumbai Indians got the better of them. Hyderabad snapped their losing streak with a nine-wicket win over KL Rahul's Punjab Kings in their fourth match of the season.

However, SRH's emphatic win over PBKS was not able to revive their season as Hyderabad lost their next match against a young Delhi Capitals in super over, before losing to CSK on Wednesday.

SunRisers Hyderabad will next take on Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 28th match of IPL on Sunday in New Delhi.