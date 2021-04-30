Scott Styris may be in a bio-bubble as a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 commentary panel, but he has ensured that his style quotient doesn't take a drop. The former New Zealand cricketer has had help from former Australia pacer Brett Lee, who is part of the panel with him. Earlier in the month, Styris had revealed that Lee was his hairdresser in the bio-bubble, and on Friday, Styris got his second haircut from the Australian.

"Haircut round 2 from @BrettLee_58 #Mohawk," Styris tweeted.

Former India spinner Murali Karthik saw the funny side to the picture and replied "That's #Gohawk," with a series of laughing emojis.

Several fans also had hilarious reactions, with memes and GIFs pouring in.

True hustler...Gave you hope & confidence with the first chop and then unleashes the Mohawk!



Top quality - Suhail Chandhok (@suhailchandhok) April 30, 2021

Lucky you, turns out my quarantine partner wasn't as good as Brett Lee pic.twitter.com/fRXWB4dlGE - Stokes Fan (@StokesyFan) April 30, 2021

Oops you don't look very impressed, eh scotty - Swetha Harini (@Swez_S) April 30, 2021

Binga the Best All Rounder - Gobi S (@GobiShah) April 30, 2021

you can easily play gru from despicable me - Clairvoyant (@Anachronist26) April 30, 2021

Earlier, Styris posted a video of Brett Lee prepping his hair, and it was captioned as, "No hairdresser in our bubble so it's @BrettLee_58 with the scissors...."

Lee, in response, asked the Kiwi to leave the money on top of the fridge.

The duo is part of IPL's broadcasting team.

IPL 2021 began on April 9 and 25 matches have been played so far.

Promoted

The tournament is being held across six cities - Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

Ahmedabad will host the knockout matches as well as the final, apart from league stage games.