Mumbai Indians have been working hard to be prepared for the start of the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), as they look to begin their title defence. Rohit Sharma will be looking to make history as the first captain to win the coveted trophy three years in a row. However, along with all the hard work, the IPL also presents players an opportunity to kick back and have some fun. On Sunday, Rohit Sharma took to social media to share a "behind the scenes" video, where he can be seen enjoying a few laughs with teammates Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav.

"BTS! This has become a yearly ritual but is always fun with MI boys around," he captioned the video.

Mumbai Indians will be looking to build on their success from last season, when they seemed unstoppable on their way to the title.

Suryakumar Yadav, who played a key role for MI last year, will be high on confidence having made his debut for the national team during the T20 International (T20I) series against England.

Despite not getting to bat in his first match, he scored his maiden half-century in his second and hit a quickfire 32 in the series decider.

Hardik Pandya is also in great form, having played some good knocks in the ODI series against England.

Hardik did not bowl at all last season in the IPL, but he returned with the ball during the T20Is against England, giving MI an additional bowling option, despite the team already boasting of a lethal arsenal.

Mumbai Indians are set to get the season underway with the opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday.