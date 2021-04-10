Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting's rousing speech during his first interaction with the squad earlier this week became a huge hit on social media, with fans drawing up comparisons between him and Kabir Khan -- a fictional character played by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan in 2007 sports drama 'Chak De India'. While comparing the two motivational speeches, fans also pointed out that both Ponting and Shah Rukh Khan had a stubble addressing their respective sides. However, ahead of their opening match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals' official Twitter handle posted a video pointing out the only difference between Ponting and the fictional character Kabir Khan.

"The only difference between @RickyPonting and Kabir Khan is that the latter had a stubble on Matchday #CSKvDC #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021," wrote Delhi Capitals on Twitter.

The only difference between @RickyPonting and Kabir Khan is that the latter had a stubble on Matchday #CSKvDC #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/nRioP0WKRS — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 10, 2021

When asked whether he would be keeping his beard on the matchday, the former Australia skipper denied it straightaway saying it is one ritual that he stringently follows before every game. Explaining the reason why he clean shaves before every game, Ponting jokingly said that he was afraid if his wife saw him like that "she'll probably divorce me".

Promoted

"No, I won't. Because if I do, I think my wife will see me on television and she'll probably divorce me if she sees that. I'll be having a shave over the next couple of days. It's always a ritual of mine anyway. I'm not sure if you guys have noticed this but I am cleanly shaven the night before every game. So, on the night of the 9th, I'll be having a shave for sure," Ponting says in the video.

Since Ponting's arrival three years ago, Delhi Capitals have seen a remarkable turnaround. Ponting didn't have the greatest of starts as Delhi Capitals head coach as they finished rock-bottom in 2018, but qualified for the playoffs next year, finishing third. The franchise went a step further in the following year as they reached their first-ever final in 2020.