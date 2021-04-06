Shubman Gill had strong words to say to social media users who had made disparaging comments on the cricketer's style of play in the comments section of post by Gill's IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. Gill commented: "i am right where i want to be Mr. NOBODY." Some social media users had questioned Gill's selection in the Indian cricket team on what they perceived as based on IPL performances. A reference to "tuk tuk", which apparently referred to a player with a low strike rate, was made and that did not go down well with the KKR batsman.

Gill made his Test debut for India during the 2020-21 tour to Australia and returned 378 runs from seven Tests thus far with three half-centuries.

In the IPL, Gill has 939 runs from 41 matches at a strike rate of 125.20 and he scored 440 runs from 14 games for KKR last season.

A member of the India U-19 World Cup-winning squad of 2018, Gill has played 51 T20s in all and has 1217 runs at 33.80 with nine half-centuries.

Gill scored three half-centuries in his first 10 Test innings with a top score of 91 in the crucial Brisbane Test against Australia earlier this year.

India won that Test to win a second consecutive series on Australian soil despite having several big names on the bench due to injuries and leaves.

Gill has played three IPL seasons for KKR and has scored more than 200 runs in each of them.

KKR begin their IPL 2021 campaign on April 11 against SunRisers Hyderabad in Chennai.