India cricketer Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic posted a couple of photographs on social media along with husband Hardik on May 18. While Stankovic rocked in her all-white look, all-rounder Hardik donned a new avatar that included a white-colored wig on his head and huge glasses. Stankovic shared the pictures captioned, "Daddy and mommy cool @hardikpandya93." The first pic had the couple posing in front of the camera, the second picture saw them sharing a moment and staring at each other.

Recently, both Hardik and Stankovic were seen in an Instagram reel, posted by Indian Premier League (IPL) team Mumbai Indians (MI), with their baby Agastya.

The video captured the baby walking a few steps as both parents aided their child's steps.

Hardik missed out on the 20-member strong Indian Test squad for the tour of England. India is scheduled to play the World Test Championship (WTC) Final on June 18 in Southampton, followed by a five-Test series against England starting August.

Despite missing out in the Test squad, Hardik could be named for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka slated to be played in July.

Hardik scored only 52 runs in the 14th edition of the IPL and struggled with the strike-rate as well, scoring at only 118.18. He also didn't bowl in the IPL 2021 due to a "shoulder concern" as stated by MI's director of cricket Zaheer Khan.