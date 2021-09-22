Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, cut away straight to the point fielder. 66 more needed in 60 balls!
9.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot. Dhawan is oozing his class at the moment. The second boundary on the trot. Sandeep hurls a length ball, around off, Shikhar Dhawan nonchalantly lofts this drive over covers and gets a boundary.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That went like a tracer bullet! Dhawan swept this one away brilliantly! Sandeep Sharma serves a full toss, around off, Shikhar Dhawan gets low and powers his sweep through square leg and the ball speeds away to the ropes.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Sharma serves a quicker delivery, fuller outside off, Dhawan swings hard at this but fails to connect.
9.2 overs (1 Run) A touch fuller, around off, Iyer drives this one nicely through mid on for a single.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Slower this time, back of a length, around off, Iyer pushes this to the left of mid on.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter, around middle, Shikhar Dhawan comes down the track and looks to push the ball away, but he gets an inside egde and the ball goes onto hit the pad. 9 from Rashid's second over!
8.5 overs (1 Run) This is eased nicely down the ground for a single by Shreyas.
8.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SLAM! Iyer was beaten on the previous delivery but he roars back in style! This one was fuller, loopy too, lands around off, Shreyas Iyer gets low and slog-sweeps it handsomely over deep mid-wicket.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Rashid serves a flatter delivery, quicker too, lands around off and turns away, Iyer looks to have a poke at this but misses.
8.2 overs (1 Run) A touch shorter, around off, Dhawan gets low and taps this to the left of short third man for one more.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Floated, around off, Iyer slices this to the left of backward point for a single.
Strategic Time-Out! Delhi are right on top at the moment here! They have lost just 1 wicket and need only 84 more runs to win in 72 balls. Shikhar Dhawan is looking very good while Shreyas Iyer is getting his eye in. Hyderabad need to pick up wickets and that too quickly if they want to win this game from here. It does not look easy for them but anything can happen in this League. Especially, after what happened in the game between Punjab and Rajasthan, We cannot rule out a comeback from Hyderabad.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Wider outside off, fuller this time, SD looks to work at this but only gets an inside edge, which Saha collects, on the bounce. 6 from Sandeep's first over!
7.5 overs (2 Runs) Another full toss way outside off, Dhawan slams this one to the right of the long off fielder and comes back for the second. 50 up for Delhi too!
7.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, but a full toss, Shikhar pushes this to the fielder at covers.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Slower in pace, outside off, Dhawan gets low and looks to whack this to the leg side but misses.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, hit across the line, through mid-wicket, for one.
7.1 overs (3 Runs) Around off and middle, back of a length, Dhawan goes back and powers this one over mid-wicket. Does not time it well though. Rashid Khan runs to his right and David Warner runs to his left. Khan slides, pulls the ball back towards Warner, who fails to collect cleanly. Rashid Khan gets up, gets to the ball and throws it to the bowler, but three are taken, by that time.
Sandeep Sharma is on now.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Around off, on a length, Shreyas gives the full swing of the blade but he fails to connect this time.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Nicely bowled by Jason! He sees Dhawan dancing down the track and serves a yorker around off, Dhawan adjusts quickly and guides this through covers for one.
6.4 overs (0 Run) On a shortish length, around off and middle, Dhawan looks to defend, but gets an inside edge back onto the pad.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done by Gabbar! Again, the length is slightly behind the good length, around the body too, Shikhar Dhawan swivels and hooks this one to the left of the deep square leg fielder. Boundary.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a length this time, on middle, Dhawan skips down the track but only manages to bunt this one to the cover region.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off, SI taps this to point and scampers through for a single.
Jason Holder comes back into the attack. Gave away 7 runs in his first over.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Floated, around off, Dhawan eases this to the cover region. At the end of the Powerplay, Delhi are at 39/1, they need 96 more from 84 balls!
5.5 overs (1 Run) Iyer nudges this through mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Now, Dhawan smartly follows up the biggie with a single by tucking this shortish ball to the on side.
5.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WOW! That looked so easy from Dhawan! Khan serves this loopy, fuller on middle, Shikhar Dhawan gets low and mows a slog-sweep over the deep mid-wicket fence.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Rashid goes fuller, around middle and off, Iyer steps out and heaves this, with the inner half of his blade, to long on for a run.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Khan starts off with a flatter ball, on middle, Dhawan pulls this and finds Warner at deep square leg for a single.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, Delhi Capitals, chasing a target of 135, are 71/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2021 today match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Everything related to Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live score. Do check for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.