Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
6.6 overs (1 Run) 7 runs coming from the over! On a length, on off. Pandey tucks it to long on and collects a single.
6.5 overs (2 Runs) Full and on middle, Pandey turns it to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Just a single! On a length, outside off. Kane Williamson skips down and drives it to covers. Prithvi Shaw inside the ring dives to his right and stops the ball. A single taken.
6.3 overs (1 Run) A full ball, on middle. Pandey hangs back and flicks it to deep mid-wicket for one run.
6.2 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! A length ball, angling on the pads. Kane Williamson looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls on the leg side of the pitch and they collect a leg bye.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle. Pandey drills it down to long on for a single.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, on middle. Kane Williamson pulls it all along the ground to short fine leg. Avesh Khan will feel lucky as that was a ball that deserved to have been put away. End of the Powerplay, Hyderabad are 32/2.
Change in bowling. Marcus Stoinis is handed the ball now...
5.5 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on off. Kane Williamson defends it back to the bowler.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Good shot from Williamson but for no run! A full ball, on off. Kane Williamson drives it to the cover fielder who dives to his right and stops it.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Pandey opens his bat face and guides it nicely to third man for a single.
5.2 overs (2 Runs) A full ball, on middle. Pandey flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a brace. He is off the mark.
5.1 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off, pushed back to the bowler who half-stops and deflects it to mid off.
