Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right then! That's all from this game! Delhi move to the top with 14 points while Hyderabad keep on struggling at the bottom. They have a lot of work to do and they would need to win every game from here to have a chance to make it to the playoffs. The Indian T20 League action continues on Thursday, 23rd September 2021 as Mumbai go up against Kolkata. That match will begin at 6 pm local (2 pm GMT). But as you all know, the build-up will begin much earlier. Till then, cheers and take care.
Anrich Nortje, the Man of the Match, says that he was disappointed missing the first phase but he is happy to be back and is glad that he could help the team. Adds that they tried to keep it simple till the end. Says that it was good to take the wicket of Warner.
Rishabh Pant, the winning skipper of Delhi, says that they had a good first phase but they needed to continue further. Adds that they just focus on the process. Says that the wicket was good, they thought 150-160 will be posted but the bowlers did well to restrict them. Adds that he feels he can play the finishing role and he is happy to do it for the team, especially as the captain.
Shikhar Dhawan is in for a chat! He says that he is enjoying wearing the Orange Cap and he is liking the way he is timing the ball. Says that the surface was stopping a bit, but it was good to play after a while and good to get a win under their belt. Tells that he consciously made the effort to improve his tempo, so that the team gets a good start. On Rabada and Nortje, Dhawan says that they are really great and Rabada always comes on and gets wicket when needed and Nortje is growing well.
Kane Williamson, the Hyderabad skipper, says that they did not have the best starts and managed to build slight partnerships but feels that they were around 25-30 runs short. Adds that the effort with the ball was really good but it did not work out. Says that if they play at their best, they can beat anybody. Tells that Delhi are a really good side and Nortje and Rabada put them under a lot of pressure and losing early wickets harmed their chances.
Earlier in the game, a brilliant bowling performance from Delhi saw them restricting Hyderabad to just 134 on the board. Anrich Nortje was the star of the show with the ball while he was well supported by the other bowlers as well. For Hyderabad, it was a disappointing outing as none of their batsmen could get going and if not for some cameos from the lower order, they would have not even reached 134. A disappointing performance from Hyderabad. Stay tuned for the presentation ceremony!!!
Hyderabad had too few runs on the board, one might say. They tried really hard with the ball but it was not to be. Hyderabad did keep it tight in the middle overs, kept the runs down for a bit but Delhi had no pressure of the required run rate and that went against Hyderabad. Rashid was played out easily while Bhuvneshwar Kumar was expensive. Khaleel Ahmed was decent but overall, it was a tough game with the ball for Hyderabad.
Delhi started decently as Prithvi Shaw started in an attacking fashion but he departed soon and then Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer took matters in their own hands. Dhawan played some lovely shots and was looking very solid before he fell. It seemed like Hyderabad could make a comeback in the game but that thought was put to bed by Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant as they played really well and took Delhi home. It was a happy return for Iyer who looked uncomfortable at the start but then looked in fine touch.
A comprehensive win for Delhi! They continue to dominate this season and they will be very pleased with this performance. With this win, they go to the top of the table once again, replacing Chennai. Hyderabad, on the other hand, have lost once again and things keep on getting tougher and tougher for them this year. They will now need a miracle if they want to stay alive.
17.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A big shot to seal the victory for Delhi! They move to the top of the table with this win and Iyer smacks a wonderful shot to get the winning runs. Short again, around off, Shreyas Iyer shuffles and powers this one over deep mid-wicket. DELHI WIN BY 8 WICKETS!
17.4 overs (0 Run) Short in length, angling into the batter, on middle, Iyer pulls but only finds the man at mid-wicket.
17.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, full toss, heaved to the man at deep mid-wicket for one. 2 more needed now!
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot! Holder hurls across a fuller delivery, wider outside off, Rishabh Pant spanks this one through extra cover and gets a boundary. 3 more runs away are Delhi...
17.1 overs (1 Run) Around off, chopped to the off side for one.
Jason Holder is back on.
17.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Slower ball slipped down the leg side, left alone. Wided.
16.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! POWER! What a magnificent hit from Pant! He wants to wrap this game up quickly! Around off, shortish in length, Rishabh Pant gives it the full thwack of the blade and smokes this one over deep mid-wicket. Just 9 more needed now!
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Delhi march on towards the victory! Slower delivery this time, Khaleel serves this short and around middle, Rishabh swivels and works this through short fine leg for a boundary.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Outside the off pole, Iyer steers this one down to third man for one.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Same length as the previous ball, around middle, hooked to deep square leg for one.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Good pace, good bounce, good carry from Khaleel! Outside off, back of a length this time, the ball spits off the surface, Rishabh looks to flash it away but misses and Saha collects it behind the sticks.
16.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Another one. This one is shortish, way outside off, Pant looks to pull but misses. Wide signalled.
16.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Ahmed slips and serves a fuller ball, down leg, Pant tries to flick but misses.
16.1 overs (2 Runs) Ahmed serves a shortish ball, on off, Pant mistimes his pull but still manages to get a couple of runs as Jason Holder runs to his left and stops the ball at long on.
15.6 overs (1 Run) 11 from the over! Back of a length, around off, Rishabh dabs this to the off side for one. 25 needed off 24 balls!
15.5 overs (1 Run) Iyer looks to pull but mistimes his shot down towards long on for a single.
15.4 overs (1 Run) A clean strike but just for a run! Around off, again, short in length, pulled hard to the right of Rashid Khan at deep mid-wicket, who dives and stops the ball. One run.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! The skipper gets a good short delivery and he dispatches this one well. Kumar served it around off, slightly slower too, Pant anticipates and waits for it, and then smokes it all the way over deep mid-wicket fence.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, a touch shortish, Shreyas Iyer looks to pull, but the ball connects with the upper part of the blade and goes over the diving Manish Pandey, who dove to his left from short mid-wicket, towards long on for a single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, around off and middle, Pant pulls this to the deep mid-wicket region for a single.
Match Reports
- Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 17.5 overs, Delhi Capitals, chasing a target of 135, are 139/2. The live updates of Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live score, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.