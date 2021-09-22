Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
... THE RUN CHASE ...
Right then. 135 needed for Delhi to win and looking at their batting line-up, you would expect them to chase this down without a lot of trouble. But, Hyderabad have a good bowling attack and they will be waiting to have a go. A good run chase is on the cards. Stay tuned for the same.
Anrich Nortje is there for a chat. Says that it was a really good wicket and he tried to stick to one plan. Adds that he was feeling good and these are different conditions from Sri Lanka but it was good to play some T20s there and then come over here to UAE. Tells that he does not think too much and he keeps it simple. Adds that he tries to quickly identify what is going wrong. Says that there are lot of exercises and it is difficult to explain. Tells that things might be different at night and it is not easy to bat on.
Delhi were impressive in their outing with the ball. They clicked into gear right from the first ball as they removed Warner in the very first over and never let their tempo drop. They did really well to keep snaring regular wickets and were also good out on the field, with the exception of a couple of drops when Kane Williamson was batting. Anrich Nortje was the star of the show, ending with figures of 2-0-12-2 and bowled with pacy fire and zest. His Protea partner, Kagiso Rabada ended with 3 to his name too, but was slightly expensive. Axar Patel was good too, taking 2 to his name. Avesh Khan went wicketless but displayed his class once again.
19.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Rishabh Pant scores a direct hit this time! A full ball, outside off. Bhuvneshwar Kumar looks to drive but misses and they scamper across for a quick single. Rishabh Pant, behind the sticks grabs the ball and scores a direct hit on his end. A perfect end for Delhi and Hyderabad finish on 134/9!
Hyderabad did not get off to a good start and that theme seemed to follow them for the rest of the innings. Warner did not have the best return as he departed for a 3-ball duck. His opening partner, Saha did not last for longer too. Kane Williamson and Manish Pandey were looking decent and stitched a 31-run stand too, but once Williamson fell, they lost wickets quickly. From 60/2, they slipped to 90/6. Samad played a decent hand and Rashid Khan slammed a few boundaries towards the end which saw them end on 134.
A superb bowling display this has been from Delhi as they have restricted Hyderabad to just 134! Hyderabad never seemed to get going and their bowlers will need to drop in a very strong display if they are to stop Delhi from taking the two points from this game!
19.5 overs (1 Run) BYE! A length ball, outside off. Sandeep Sharma swings and misses. They take a quick bye. Rishabh Pant has a shy at his end but misses.
19.4 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! A full ball, outside off. Rashid Khan drags it down to long on and scampers across for a quick couple. Steven Smith, the substitute fielder carries the ball and throws it to the keeper. Rishabh Pant, behind the sticks removes the bails off and that is the end of Rashid Khan's cameo.
Sandeep Sharma is the next man in!
19.3 overs (0 Run) A dot! Again serves a yorker, outside off. Khan jams it out straight to short third man.
19.2 overs (1 Run) A yorker, outside off. Bhuvneshwar Kumar squeezes it out to third man for one run.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Useful runs! A length ball, on off. Kumar lofts it over covers and the ball races away to the fence for a boundary.
19.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Now down the leg side. A full ball, angling down. Kumar misses his flick.
19.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Length ball way outside off. Kumar swings and misses. Wided.
18.6 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off. Rashid Khan tries to slash at it but gets a soft inside edge and the ball rolls to the keeper. 14 runs coming of the penultimate over!
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short of a length on middle. Rashid Khan looks to pull but gets a thick outside edge over the keeper's head and the ball races away to the fence.
Avesh Khan to bowl the final over of the innings!
18.4 overs (0 Run) Short and on middle. Rashid Khan looks to pull but misses.
18.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! A short ball, outside off. Rashid Khan hammers it all the way over point for a biggie.
18.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Hyderabad are 7 down now! A short of a length ball, on off. Samad looks to pull but it gets big on him. He only manages a thick outside edge towards the short fine leg region where Rishabh Pant walks across and pouches it.
Out walks Bhuvneshwar Kumar!
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! On a length on middle. Samad smashes it straight down the ground for a boundary.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Excellent end to the over and to Nortje's spell. Again serves a short ball, on middle. Khan fails to connect any bat on it as he looks to pull.
17.5 overs (0 Run) A pacy short ball, on middle. Rashid Khan makes room and tries to whack it but fails to connect.
17.4 overs (1 Run) A short ball, outside off. Samad pulls it down to long on who collects it on the bounce. A single taken.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Very full and on middle, Khan whips it to deep square leg for a single.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) Full and on middle. Rashid Khan looks to go downtown but it takes the outside edge and it goes over backward point for a brace.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Short ball, on middle. Rashid Khan looks to play the ramp shot but fails to get any bat on it.
16.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Much-needed one! A full toss, angling on middle. Abdul Samad hangs back and lofts it all the way over wide long on for a biggie.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) Full and outside off. Rashid Khan opens the face of his bat in the last minute and works it to third man for a single. Hold on, a No Ball called by the third umpire and a Free Hit will follow.
Will Anrich Nortje or Kagiso Rabada bowl out now? It will be Nortje!
16.5 overs (0 Run) Widish yorker-length ball. Rashid Khan fails to dig it out.
16.4 overs (0 Run) In the slot, a full ball. Rashid Khan drives it hard but finds the mid off fielder.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Samad stands tall and slaps it down to long on for a single.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Length and on off. Samad works it to mid-wicket.
16.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Khan looks to push but gets an inside edge and the ball rolls to the keeper on a bounce. A single taken.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Floated and on off. Khan punches it through covers for a single to end the over.
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGY RUNS! A shorter ball, around off. Khan makes room and looks to push but gets a thick outside edge past short third man for a boundary. The fielder gives a chase but to no avail.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, pushed to deep covers for one run.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker and angling on middle. Rashid Khan gets inside his crease and punches it through point for a single.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off. Rashid Khan pushes it to covers.
15.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Good catch by Prithvi Shaw, that was hit with some venom! A tossed up ball, full and on off. Jason Holder shuffles down the pitch and looks to go over covers but does not get the required elevation. Hits it hard and straight to covers where the ball sticks in the hands of Prithvi Shaw. Hyderabad are 6 down now and in a spot of bother.
Strategic Time-Out! Delhi have continued their good work and have kept a hold on the scoring by Hyderabad, taking important wickets regularly too. They will know that this phase is an important one and will look to close the innings out well. Hyderabad, on the other hand, will want to go hard now and put a respectable total on the board. Also, Rashid Khan is the new batter in!
