Strategic Time-Out! It is going all Delhi's way at the moment! Yes, they did lose Dhawan but Iyer is now looking very good and has upped the ante in the last couple of overs. They just need 39 more runs in 6 overs and it looks like a matter of time before they chase it down. Hyderabad can only win if they pick wickets and not one but in a heap. It looks very difficult for them. Can we see a comeback from them?
13.6 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, on middle. Shreyas Iyer flicks it to deep square leg for a single. 39 needed in 36 balls.
13.5 overs (0 Run) A yorker-length ball, on middle. Iyer jams it out to mid on.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Two boundaries in a row! A length ball, on off. Iyer whacks it over mid-wicket for another boundary.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Short in length, on off. Iyer pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Slight hesitation but Pant was inside his crease! On middle. Iyer flicks it to mid-wicket. Pant wanted a quick single but was sent back in time. The fielder has a shy at the non-striker's end but he misses.
13.1 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, on off. Iyer flicks it with soft hands to square leg and collects a couple of runs. Good running between the wickets.
Sandeep Sharma returns into the attack.
12.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over! On a length, outside off. Iyer taps it late to third man for a single. 50 needed in 42 balls.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball and on middle. Pant looks to flick but closes the bat face too early. Gets a soft leading edge to the mid off fielder who has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. A single taken.
12.4 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Shreyas Iyer tries to cut but gets a thick outside edge to third man for another single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off. Pant pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Angles it on the pads, flicked to mid-wicket.
12.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Iyer opens his bat face and plays it to third man for a single.
Khaleel Ahmed is back on. 2-0-12-1 are his figures so far.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Again serves it short in length and on off, pulled away to deep mid-wicket for one. 55 needed in 48 balls.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on off. Pant slaps it uppishly and to point who half-stops it and allows a single.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rishabh Pant is off the mark and with a boundary! A full ball, on middle. Pant gets underneath it and smashes it straight down the ground for a boundary.
11.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, on middle. Pant taps it on the off side.
11.2 overs (0 Run) A full ball, slanting outside off. Pant dances down the track and looks to go downtown but fails to get any bat on it.
11.1 overs (1 Run) A full ball, angling on middle. Iyer drills it down to long on for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Four runs and a wicket from this over! A full ball, on off, pushed away to point for a single.
Rishabh Pant is the next man in.
10.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Will this open the gates for Hyderabad? Shikhar Dhawan was looking so good but has to walk back disappointed. A tossed up ball, full and around middle. Shikhar Dhawan gets on his knee and slog-sweeps it to deep square leg. Abdul Samad in the deep, runs to his left and takes a very good catch.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle. Dhawan gets low and blocks it out.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Shreyas flicks it to long on for a single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Dhawan skips down the track and hits this full ball, down to long off for one more.
10.1 overs (1 Run) A shorter ball, outside off. Iyer pushes it down to long on for a single.
