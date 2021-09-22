Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Short ball around leg, Samad looks to pull but misses.
14.5 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! Full ball outside off, Samad lifts it to deep cover for a couple of runs.
14.4 overs (1 Run) On off, guided to third man for a single.
14.3 overs (6 Runs) EDGED AND SIX! That has travelled off the outside edge. Hyderabad will take it anyhow they come. Good-length ball around off, Holder looks to swing it away but it goes off the outside edge and it flies over third man for a biggie.
14.3 overs (1 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Full and outside off, Holder makes some room and then looks to drive but fails to put bat on it. A No Ball called by the third umpire. Free Hit will follow.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball around off, Samad heaves it off his inner half to deep square leg. A single.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball on middle, Holder flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
Change. Kagiso Rabada returns. 2-0-11-2 so far.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Holder flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
13.5 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Holder has made it back in! Tossed up on off, Holder plays the reverse sweep to short third man and takes off for a single but is sent back. Nortje throws it to the keeper, Pant who whips the bails off. The third umpire is called for and the replays show that Holder is just in.
Is that a run out? Jason Holder looks to be safe, but we will have a look to be sure. Replays show that Holder got his bat inside the crease just in time, before the bails come off. Will be not out.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker ball on off, Holder defends it to cover.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Just short! Tossed up on middle, Samad looks to go over long on but mistimes it. Luckily for him, it lands short of Smith, the substitute fielder at long on. A single taken.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on the pads, Holder works it to deep mid-wicket for one.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on the pads, Samad flicks it to deep mid-wicket for one.
12.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! All reds it is and Anrich Nortje has another! He has been excellent in this game so far. Nortje goes full and on middle, Jadhav looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. An appeal is made for LBW and the finger has gone up. Jadhav takes the review and it looks like it has been taken more in hope, than anything else. The UltraEdge shows no bat while the Ball Tracker shows all reds.
The big West Indian, Jason Holder walks out now!
DRS time! Kedar Jadhav has been given out LBW, but he takes the review this time. UltraEdge shows a flatline as the ball passes the bat. Ball Tracker rolls in and THREE REDS, it is. Jadhav continues his walk back to the shed.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Jadhav cuts it to point. Jadhav wants the single but is sent back by Samad.
12.4 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! On a length outside off, Jadhav looks to guide it to third man but fails to get any bat on it.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball on middle, Samad nudges it to long on for a single.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball outside off, Kedar cuts it to third man for one.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Full ball on middle, Samad heaves it to deep square leg for a single.
Will Kagiso Rabada bowl his third over? Nopes. His Protea teammate, Anrich Nortje comes back on. 2-0-5-1 so far for him.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on the pads, Samad works it to deep square leg for a single.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker ball on off, Jadhav pushes it to long off for a single.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball around off, Jadhav moves inside the crease and then guides it to short third man. The fielder throws it to Pant who whips the bails off but Jadhav was in.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Floated ball on the pads, Samad nudges it to deep square leg for another single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on middle, Jadhav tucks it to square leg and crosses over.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Full ball on the pads, Samad flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball outside off, Jadhav looks to defend at first but then gets his bat away from the line of the delivery.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball around off, Samad works it to long on for a single.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Slower ball outside off, Samad looks to swing it away but misses.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) MISFIELD AND FOUR! Sloppy work from Shimron Hetmyer! Low full toss on middle and leg, Samad flicks it to deep mid-wicket. Hetmyer comes across, slides but commits a misfield and concedes a boundary.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Samad pushes it to cover.
Abdul Samad strides out!
10.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Rabada returns and sends back Manish Pandey! Hyderabad have lost two quickly and Delhi are right on top here. Rabada runs in and dishes a good-length ball on middle and leg, Pandey looks to flick but seems to be a little early into the shot. It goes off the leading edge behind the bowler. Rabada runs a little behind and takes it safely. Hyderabad in desperate need of a partnership.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.1 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad are 90/6. The live updates of Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live score, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.