Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2021
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Quick single taken! Short in length, on off. Dhawan taps it in front of covers and runs across for a quick single. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but he instead hits the batter.
4.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, on middle. Dhawan turns it on the leg side.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Quick single! Short and outside off. Iyer looks to pull but gets an inside edge and the ball deflects onto the body. A quick single as it rolls on the off side.
4.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Iyer defends it under his eyes.
4.2 overs (0 Run) A full ball, on off. Iyer toe ends his drive to covers.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Lovely delivery! A length ball, outside off. Shreyas Iyer looks to push away from the body but fails to get any bat on it.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Nicely played but for no run! A length ball, outside off. Dhawan skips down and slaps it hard but straight to the cover fielder.
3.5 overs (0 Run) On the pads, a fuller ball, flicked to mid-wicket.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Stamp of authority from Shikhar Dhawan! A full ball, on off. Dhawan smashes it wide of mid off for a boundary.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on middle, flicked on the leg side for a single.
3.2 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Iyer looks to play at this but then decides to leave it alone.
3.1 overs (2 Runs) Shreyas Iyer is off the mark! A full ball, on middle. Iyer flicks it wide of deep square leg for a brace.
Jason Holder is into the attack.
2.6 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off, driven to covers.
Shreyas Iyer comes out at number 3. Can he make an impact on his return?
2.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Great catch by the skipper, Kane Williamson! A full ball, around off, seems it was another slower ball by Ahmed. Prithvi Shaw looks to heave but does not middle it. Hits it off the toe end and towards wide long on. Kane Williamson at mid on runs sideways, and keeps his eyes on the ball, and pouches it nicely. The first one falls and Hyderabad would look to build on this.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Nicely deceived! Now serves a slower short ball, on middle. Shaw is too early in his pull shot and misses.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGY RUNS! A length ball, outside off. Shaw swings his bat hard but it takes the toe end of his bat and the ball goes through short third man for a boundary.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on the pads, flicked straight to short fine leg.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! A full ball, outside off. Shaw hangs back and plays it through mid-wicket for a boundary. Brilliant shot.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Touch fuller, on off. Dhawan defends it again on the off side.
1.5 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on off. Dhawan defends it to covers.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beats everyone! A length ball, on middle. Dhawan dances down the track and flicks it to the left of the bowler. Beats the diving mid on fielder and the ball races away to the fence.
1.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, on middle. Dhawan keeps it out.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary of the chase! A full ball, on the pads. Shikhar Dhawan flicks it to square leg for a boundary. Easy pickings for him.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Kumar hurls a full ball, and on the pads. Dhawan skips down and tucks it on the leg side.
Who will bowl from the other end? Bhuvneshwar Kumar, it is.
0.6 over (2 Runs) A full ball, on the pads. Shaw flicks it wide of deep square leg. The fielder in the deep runs to his left, dives and does well to save a couple of runs.
0.5 over (0 Run) Length ball, slanting across, outside off. Shaw drives it but finds the mid off fielder.
0.4 over (1 Run) A full ball, on off. Shikhar Dhawan chips it over the bowler's head to get off the mark with a single.
0.3 over (0 Run) SWING AND A MISS! A length ball, outside off, some extra pace here. Dhawan looks to drive but fails to get any bat on it.
0.2 over (0 Run) This one nips back in sharply! On a length and around off. Dhawan looks to defend but gets hit high on the pads.
0.1 over (1 Run) Delhi and Shaw are off the mark! A length ball, angling on middle. Shaw flicks it to square leg for a single.
