Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (2 Runs) Short and outside off, de Villiers punches it through covers for a couple.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Patidar pushes it through mid off for a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, de Villiers punches it through mid on for a single.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on off, de Villiers pushes it back towards the bowler.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Patidar drives it through mid on for a run.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, de Villiers punches it towards covers for a quick single.
8.6 overs (1 Run) On off, de Villiers pushes it through mid off for a single.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up ball on middle, de Villiers looks to flick but gets hit on the thigh pad.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on middle, Patidar flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
STRATEGIC TIME-OUT! Delhi has got the big wicket of Glenn Maxwell and are bowling well here. Ishant Sharma has looked good today as he got Padikkal's wicket. On the other hand, Bangalore started well but lost Kohli early. Padikkal also did not last long as he was bowled by Ishant Sharma. Maxwell and Patidar started building a partnership but they lost Maxwell just before the break.
8.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Mishra gets the better of Maxwell for the fifth time and Delhi are well on top of this game now. Maxwell was looking to go after Mishra. The experienced Indian shows smartness as he bowls it slower and tosses it up wide outside off. Maxwell looks to hit it to the on side. He is made to stretch out for it. He does not get enough in his slog and hits it straight to long on. Steven Smith there makes no mistakes and takes a simple catch.
8.2 overs (2 Runs) Flighted delivery on middle, Maxwell looks to sweep but gets it off the inner half of the bat. It goes through mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Patidar sweeps it through mid-wicket for a single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Patidar flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
7.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Maxwell looks to flick but gets a leading edge. It goes towards the bowler where it falls short of Axar Patel. The ball goes through him. The batsmen take a single.
7.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is clobbered! Tossed up delivery on middle, Maxwell plays a slog sweep over mid-wicket for a maximum.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery on leg, Maxwell looks to flick but gets hit on the pads.
7.2 overs (2 Runs) Floated delivery on middle, Maxwell flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Maxwell drives it to mid off.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Maxwell cuts it through point for a run. 11 runs from the over!
6.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is smashed! Tossed up delivery on off, Maxwell lofts it over long off for a maximum.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Patidar drives it through mid off for a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Short delivery outside off, Maxwell cuts it through point for a run.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Patidar pushes it through covers for a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Maxwell drives it towards mid off for a single.
Oh no! Amit Mishra has been warned as he has been caught using saliva on the ball.
Change in bowling as Amit Mishra is introduced into the attack
5.6 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Patidar runs it down to short third man. He wanted a single but Maxwell denies him. End of the Powerplay and a very good one for Delhi. Bangalore started off well but with the score at 36/2, the first phase of the innings has clearly belonged to Delhi.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Off the cue end! Fullish around off, Maxwell hits it off the toe end of the bat to the left of mid on for one.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball outside off, Maxwell punches it to cover.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, Maxwell blocks it.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CRUNCHED! Maxwell finally gets off the mark and does so in style! Length ball around off, Maxwell gets on top of the bounce and crunches his punch through covers for a boundary.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery angling in to Patidar. He tucks it to the leg side and takes a single to get off the mark.
