Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
17.2 overs (6 Runs) Six!
17.1 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
Who will bowl now? Will Kohli bowl out Kyle Jamieson? Yes he will!
16.6 overs (2 Runs) Full toss on middle, Hetmyer flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get a couple.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor delivery from Harshal Patel! Full toss outside off, Hetmyer smashes it over covers for a boundary.
16.4 overs (2 Runs) Full on middle, Hetmyer flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get a couple.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Yorker on off, Pant digs it out towards covers for a single.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on off, Pant comes down the track and drives it to covers.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Hetmyer pushes it through mid on for a single.
Harshal Patel to bowl the 17th over. 2/16 from his two overs so far.
Strategic Time-Out! Bangalore are in pole position in this game but Delhi are certainly not out of it. They need 56 in 24 balls but have two players who can hit the ball a mile. Captain Rishabh Pant has been patient so far but will now have to change gears. Hetmyer has played 12 deliveries and done well. Can this pair take Delhi over the line? Bangalore were poor in the death in their last game but before that have been impressive, can they deliver under pressure?
15.6 overs (1 Run) Yorker outside off, Hetmyer digs it out towards long off for a single.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Pant drives it through mid off for a run.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Low full toss on middle, Hetmyer flicks it towards square leg where the fielder does well to stop it. The batsmen get a single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Yorker outside off, Pant digs it out towards covers for a single.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Pant drives it to covers.
15.1 overs (1 Run) IN THE AIR AND DROPPED! Oh My! Has Devdutt Padikkal dropped the game here? Tough to sight the white ball when it goes high in the air but Padikkal should have taken that. Full toss around off, Hetmyer does not get under it and ends up miscuing it high in the air. It goes towards mid on. Padikkal runs and tries to get under it. He overruns it slightly and tries to take it behind his shoulder. The ball pops in and out of his hand. The batters take a run and Hetmyer will be thanking his stars here. Can he make it count now?
