Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Now then!
18.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 50 for AB de Villiers! It has been a crucial innings from him. Short delivery on middle, de Villiers pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Yorker on off, Sams digs it out towards covers for a single.
18.3 overs (2 Runs) Slower delivery outside off, Sams drives it through mid off. The batsmen get two runs.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Yorker on middle, de Villiers drives it through mid on for a single.
18.1 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! The ball had hit the ground first! Yorker on off, de Villiers digs it out towards the bowler where Avesh Khan takes the catch and claims it. The umpires want to check it. Replays show that the ball had hit the ground first and then went to the bowler.
The umpires are getting together to have a check of the legitimacy of the catch. To the naked eye it looks like a bump call but let's see what the replays have to say.
Former Delhi player, Daniel Sams walks out to bat.
17.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Rabada gets his first wicket! Short delivery on middle, Sundar looks to pull but gets a top edge. It goes high in the air where Rabada calls for it and takes a comfortable catch.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, de Villiers pushes it through mid on for a single.
17.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is hammered! Short ball on middle, de Villiers pulls it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Sundar guides it towards third man for a run.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, de Villiers drives it through mid on for a single.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) Yorker on middle, de Villiers digs it out through mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, de Villiers punches it through point for a run.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Sundar drives it through covers for a single.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Sundar punches it to point.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Full on off, de Villiers lofts it over mid off for a single.
16.2 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Short delivery outside off, de Villiers looks to pull but misses it.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on leg, Sundar flicks it towards fine leg for a single.
STRATEGIC TIME-OUT! AB de Villiers holds the key for Bangalore here. The platform is set and the South African is well set now to spread his wings and end this innings with a grandstand finish. Washington Sundar too will need to join the party if Bangalore are to get a total in excess of 165. Delhi have done a decent job so far with the ball but can they finish the job with the ball? Avesh Khan to bowl post the time-out.
15.6 overs (2 Runs) Overthrows and they get an extra run. Short ball around off, de Villiers dabs it to short third man. Washington calls for a run straightaway. The fielder has a shy at the keeper's end but misses. The backup is too far behind and they get the second too.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Sundar taps it to cover for a run.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Now follows the boundary with a single towards cover.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Surgical precision from AB de Villiers. This is outrageous from de Villiers. Very full around off, it is almost a yorker. AB takes his front foot away and places it away from short third man and backward point for a boundary.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery on middle and off. Sundar dabs it to third man for a single.
Kagiso Rabada is back on.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Full toss outside off. Sundar misses out on it as his drive is straight to the man at short extra cover.
