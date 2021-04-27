Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Hetmyer flicks it through mid-wicket for a single. 14 runs from the over. Big over for Delhi!
14.5 overs (1 Run) Full again on off, Pant drives it through mid off for a run.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Hetmyer flicks it through square leg for a single.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is dispatched! Short delivery on middle, Hetmyer pulls it over square leg for a boundary.
14.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is clobbered! Length delivery on middle, Hetmyer lofts it over long on for a maximum.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Pant lofts it uppishly towards covers for a single.
Change in bowling. Mohammed Siraj is back for his third over.
13.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, Pant flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Pant comes down the track and looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes to short third man. Pant wants the run but Hetmyer does well to send him back.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Hetmyer drives it through mid off for a single.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up ball on middle, Pant flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Hetmyer flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Hetmyer pushes it to covers.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Hetmyer looks to pull but gets a top edge. It lands safely towards third man. The batsmen take a single.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Hetmyer pushes it to covers.
Former Bangalore player, Shimron Hetmyer walks out to bat.
12.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Stoinis departs and Harshal Patel gets the big wicket once again. He has been expensive so far in this over but he has shown his courage and heart. Cross seam delivery outside off, Harshal rolls his fingers on this one. Stoinis looks to thwart it through covers but ends up getting an outside edge. It goes straight into the mitts of AB de Villiers. He is not dropping those even in his sleep. 80 needed in 44 balls now.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Pant slices it over point for a single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side again, Pant looks to pull but misses it.
12.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Pant looks to sweep but misses it.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Through the off side. 8 off the first two deliveries and the pressure is on Harshal Patel now. Length ball wide outside off, Pant slaps it through cover-point for a boundary.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just over! Shortish ball on the body, Pant swivels his pull. He does not time it and it goes towards deep square leg. Washington Sundar comes too far inside the ropes and the ball goes over his head and bounces in front of the ropes for a boundary.
Harshal Patel is back on.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is hammered! Short delivery on middle, Stoinis pulls it past the non-striker towards long on for a boundary.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Pant pushes it through mid on for a run.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on middle, Stoinis flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is smashed! Short delivery on off, Stoinis punches it through mid off for a boundary.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Stoinis flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Stoinis punches it through covers for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, Stoinis pushes it through mid on for a run.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery on middle, Stoinis pushes it to mid-wicket.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball outside off, Pant cuts it through point for a single.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Pant sweeps it to square leg.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Short delivery outside off, Stoinis cuts it through point for a single.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely swept! Tossed up delivery on middle, Stoinis sweeps it towards fine leg for a boundary.
