Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
9.5 overs (1 Run) A flatter ball, on middle. Sanju Samson reverse hits it to short third man for a single.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Around off. Samson knocks it to point.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Floated ball, outside off. Lomror cuts it through point for a single.
9.2 overs (1 Run) A flatter ball, on off. Samson pushes it through covers for a single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle. Lomror flicks it to wide long on for a single.
Strategic Time-Out! It has been a wonderful start from Delhi! They are on top at the moment and they look very good to win the game. The seamers were excellent while Ashwin has done well too. Rajasthan, on the other hand, need a partnership out there. Sanju Samson is still there and they need a big knock from him. What will happen?
8.6 overs (1 Run) A flatter ball, on middle, drilled down to long off for a single. 112 needed in 66 balls.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, outside off. Lomror cuts it to point who dives to his right and stops it.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle. Samson turns it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
8.3 overs (1 Run) On middle. Lomror pulls it to square leg for a single.
8.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Much-needed boundary! A flatter ball, outside off. Mahipal Lomror skips down and hammers it over long on for a biggie.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, pushed to covers.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Another single and Delhi will not mind this one bit! The asking rate is over 10 per over now. This is flatter, on leg. Mahipal Lomror works it to long on for a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Just a single as this is pushed to deep cover.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, around off. Samson defends it to covers.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball, outside off. Slapped to deep cover for one.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Samson clips it nicely to deep mid-wicket for one.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Darted down the leg side. Samson misses the flick. Wide called.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on leg. Pushed to long on for one.
Axar Patel is into the attack.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted, on off. Pushed back to the bowler.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Nicely tossed up, on off. Mahipal Lomror pushes it to long off for a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, on off. Pushed to long on for one.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Glorious! That is so well executed by Samson! Tossed up, on off. Samson nails the reverse sweep and sends the ball racing to the point fence.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, on off. Pulled to deep mid-wicket for a single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on leg. Mahipal Lomror blocks it out.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to finish the Powerplay! Rajasthan are reeling at 21 for 3! Length ball, on off. Pushed to point for nothing.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Worked down to third man for one.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, on a length, outside off. Mahipal Lomror taps it towards point.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Full ball, outside off. Pushed straight to covers.
5.2 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Mahipal Lomror defends it from the crease.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Samson runs it to third man for one.
