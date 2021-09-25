Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
8.1 overs (2 Runs) Flighted ball on middle, Iyer dances down the track and then heaves it to deep square leg for a couple of runs.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Good fielding! A flatter ball, outside off. Rishabh Pant cuts it to the left of point where the fielder dives and stops it.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, this one stays low. Rishabh Pant pushes it through covers for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Shreyas Iyer knocks it to covers for a quick single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Short ball, quicker and slanting outside off. Rishabh Pant slaps it aerially and towards deep point. The deep cover fielder runs across and cuts it off. A single taken.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Tewatia starts with a flatter ball, on middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Rahul Tewatia is into the attack now.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Shreyas Iyer drives it down to wide long off for a single.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle. Pant nudges it to mid-wicket for another single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Slightly short, around off. Shreyas Iyer stays on the back foot and flicks it to mid-wicket for one.
6.3 overs (1 Run) A slower, flatter ball, outside off. Pant slaps it to covers for one.
6.2 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, on middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Shamsi starts with a full ball, outside off. Pant skips down and drills it down to long on for a single.
End of the Powerplay. Who will bowl now? Tabraiz Shamsi is into the attack.
5.6 overs (1 Run) A full ball, on off. Pant pushes it to mid off for a quick single. The fielder scores a direct hit at the bowler's end but the batter is well in. At the end of the Powerplay, Delhi are 36/2.
5.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, on middle. Pant bunts it on the leg side.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away! A short ball, down the leg side. Rishabh Pant hangs back and pulls it over short fine leg for a boundary.
5.3 overs (0 Run) A full ball, on off. Pant drives it nicely but finds the cover fielder.
5.2 overs (1 Run) A full ball, outside off. Shreyas Iyer shuffles across and drives it to deep covers for a single.
5.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is on a length and way outside off. Iyer leaves it alone.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SLAPPED! A length ball, on off. Shreyas Iyer slaps it through covers for a boundary.
