Earlier, in the game, after being put into bat, Delhi posted a par score on the board. There were some useful contributions from Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and from the lower order helped Delhi reach 154. The bowling from Rajasthan was decent and they might have thought they will be able to chase this score down but it was not to be as their batting succumbed to pressure.
The bowling from Delhi was excellent! Avesh Khan continues to impress in this tournament and he started it well. Anrich Nortje was pacy as usual and he had another good game with the ball. Kagiso Rabada too was decent while the spinners strangled the Rajasthan batsmen with their tight lines and lengths. They did not give anything away and were simply terrific with the ball. Overall, a very good outing for Delhi.
Rajasthan never got going with the bat as they lost Liam Livingstone and Yashasvi Jaiswal early. David Miller too did not last long and runs were hard to come by. They hit their first boundary after the Powerplay and that tells you a story. Sanju Samson played a fine hand but he received little to no support and with the required run rate rising, it was always going to be a difficult task for Samson to do it all himself. In the end, it was a tough outing.
A fine win for Delhi! They have continued their winning run and they move back to the top of the table. More importantly, they have more or less, secured their place in the playoffs. Rajasthan, on the other hand, will be disappointed with the effort and now need to make a strong comeback in their upcoming games in order to make it to the playoffs.
19.6 overs (1 Run) There comes the victory for Delhi! A yorker, on off. Samson pushes it to long on for one. He finishes on 70 but Delhi win by 33 runs!
19.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Cracking shot but too little too late for Rajasthan! Length ball, outside off. Samson lifts it over long off for a maximum.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Punched to deep cover for one.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on off. Chipped to long on for a single.
19.2 overs (0 Run) A searing yorker, on off. All that Samson can do is block it out.
19.1 overs (2 Runs) Full toss, outside off. Samson punches it to deep cover for a couple.
18.6 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
18.5 overs (0 Run) A slower, length ball, outside off. Sanju Samson tries to reverse scoop but fails to get any bat on it.
18.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Yorker down the leg side, Samson lets it go. Wided.
18.4 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! Dhawan has dropped a sitter! It won't cost much! Full ball outside off, Samson looks to go over deep cover but mistimes it. Shikhar Dhawan runs ahead to take the catch but puts it down. A couple taken.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Slower short ball around off, Samson looks to ramp it over the keeper's head but misses.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, down the leg side. Samson misses the flick. Wide called.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cheeky stroke! Full ball, on off. Samson plays the reverse paddle over short third for a boundary.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Full ball, on the pads. Samson gets the inside edge while looking to flick.
17.6 overs (1 Run) A wide yorker, outside off. Samson runs it past point for one. 54 needed in the last two overs.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around off. Shamsi pushes it past point for one.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Full ball, on off. Pushed to mid off. Shamsi wants a run but is sent back. The fielder has at the keeper's end but misses.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball, around off. Pushed towards point for nothing.
Who comes out now? Tabraiz Shamsi it is.
17.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Straight to the fielder! Anrich Nortje comes back and strikes right away! Short ball, down the leg side. Rahul Tewatia pulls it well but straight to Shimron Hetmyer at deep square leg. Things are getting really tough for Rajasthan now.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Dot ball! On a length, outside off. Slapped to covers for nothing.
Anrich Nortje is back on.
16.6 overs (1 Run) A full toss, outside off. Tewatia slaps it to long off for a single. 56 needed from the last 3 overs!
16.5 overs (1 Run) A perfect yorker, on off. All that Samson can do is block it out.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Whipped to long on for one.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around off. Samson goes for the drive but gets the inside edge towards short fine leg for one.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Full ball, down the leg side. Samson misses the flick. Wide called.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) FIFTY for Samson but his job is still not done. Rajasthan need him to bat till the end if they are to win this game. Length ball, on leg. Samson flicks it past square leg for a couple.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Full ball, outside off. Tewatia sweeps it past square leg for one.
Avesh Khan is back on. 2-0-10-1 are his figures so far.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker ball outside off, slapped to deep cover for a single.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball on the pads, Sanju flicks it to deep square leg for one.
15.4 overs (2 Runs) Flatter ball on middle, Samson works it wide of long on for a couple.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time, Samson makes the connection and he finds the boundary! Quicker ball on off, Samson reverse-sweeps it to deep point for a boundary.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball outside off, Samson looks to play the reverse sweep but misses.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Floated ball on off, Tewatia reverse sweeps it to deep cover for a single.
