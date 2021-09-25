Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
So, chasing 155 on this wicket will not be the easiest task for Rajasthan. Delhi have a really good bowling lineup and expect them to fight tooth and nail. The chase should be an exciting one so stay tuned for that!
Chetan Sakariya is there for a chat. He says that it was almost 38 to 39 degrees and it was really hot. Adds that it was hotter than any other stadium. Goes onto say that he tried to bowl slower balls and he is working on it. Tells that they got wickets at regular intervals. Says that there is pressure on Delhi and the target is chaseable. Tells that he and Mustafizur Rahman keep on talking and he learns a lot from him.
Rajasthan were really good with the ball at the start. They did not leak many runs and used the slower ones to good effect. Tyagi and Sakariya took 1 wicket each at the top to put them in a good position. There was a partnership in the middle phase but Rahman broke that and Tewatia took the wicket of Iyer to push Delhi back. In the death overs, Hetmyer was looking dangerous but Rahman struck again and to get the big wicket. He was the pick of the bowlers as he took 2 wickets for only 22 runs. Sakariya also took 2 wickets but it was a good performance by all their bowlers.
Delhi did not have the best of starts as they lost Dhawan and Shaw quite early. Pant and Iyer then played well in the middle phase to rebuild but they both lost their wickets while looking to up the ante and score boundaries. Hetmyer hit a few big flows in the death overs but did not bat till the end and lost his wicket in the 17th over. In the end, they ended up with a par score on the board.
A good show by Rajasthan with the ball has restricted Delhi to a par score. This isn't the biggest total but Delhi have a great bowling lineup and the pitch is not the easiest to bat on. Rajasthan were really good with the ball and did not let the Delhi batters to set free.
19.6 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, on middle. Ashwin lifts it over the bowler's head towards long on and takes a couple of runs. Delhi end at 154/6.
19.5 overs (2 Runs) TWO BYES! Outside off ball. Ashwin tries to reverse hit but fails to connect. Lalit Yadav runs across for a quick single. The keeper throws it to the bowler who has a shy at his end but misses. Two runs taken in the end.
19.4 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, outside off. Ashwin gets low and pulls it to square leg who misfields and allows a couple.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Yadav slaps it down to long off for another single.
19.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Ashwin looks to heave but gets an inside edge onto the pads. The ball rolls onto the off side and a single is taken.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Yadav heaves it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Who will bowl the final over? Mustafizur Rahman it is.
18.6 overs (0 Run) A widish yorker-length ball. Ravichandran Ashwin makes room and looks to push but fails to get any bat on it.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Short in length, on middle. Yadav pulls it all along the ground to deep square leg for a single.
18.4 overs (1 Run) A slower, length ball, on off, pushed to covers for a single.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off. Lalit Yadav turns it to mid-wicket for a single.
18.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Delhi are 6 down now! A short ball, way outside off. Axar Patel has to reach out and he gets it off the toe end of his bat. Hits it straight to David Miller at long on who takes a simple catch.
Ravichandran Ashwin makes his way out to the middle.
18.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Length ball, way outside off. Left alone by Patel.
18.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Stand and deliver! A length ball, outside off. Axar Patel stands tall and hammers it over long on for a biggie.
Chetan Sakariya will bowl the 19th over.
17.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Swept away! A full ball, very full, around off. Lalit Yadav sweeps it to deep square leg and the ball races away to the fence.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Now, Kartik Tyagi nails the yorker, outside off. Lalit Yadav shuffles across and tries to paddle sweep it but misses. A mild appeal follows for caught behind but not given.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Another full toss, on off, driven down to long off for a single.
17.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This time outside off. Axar Patel makes room and looks to reach out for it but misses.
17.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Length ball, way down the leg side. Axar Patel leaves it through.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Full toss, outside off. Lalit Yadav pushes it down to long off for a single.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Low full toss, on off. Patel heaves it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) Full and on the pads. Patel flicks it through fine leg for a brace.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Axar Patel slaps it to deep cover for a single.
16.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle, flicked on the leg side for a single.
Axar Patel is the next man in.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Around off, on a length. Patel dabs it to short third man for a single.
16.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Shimron Hetmyer missed out on the previous delivery and edges this one to short third man! Another perfect yorker-length ball, outside off. Shimron Hetmyer hangs back and looks to squeeze it out but manages a thick outside edge to short third man. Chetan Sakariya takes a very good catch. Delhi 5 down now.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Good delivery! A yorker-length ball, outside off. Shimron Hetmyer shuffles across but fails to dig it out.
16.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Yadav guides it to short third man for a single.
Mustafizur Rahman is back on. 2-0-11-1 are his figures so far.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh, this is brilliant batting by Shimron Hetmyer! Shorter ball, outside off. Shimron Hetmyer backs away and then runs the ball over short third man for a boundary. That was a big over for Delhi! 16 from it.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on off. Yadav hits it to long off for a single.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on off. Driven to deep cover for one.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! And again! Shimron Hetmyer punishes Kartik Tyagi yet again! Short of a length, outside off. Shimron Hetmyer cuts it past point for another boundary.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! You might have won Rajasthan their last game, but you cannot bowl like that to Shimron Hetmyer! A full toss, outside off. Shimron Hetmyer hits it hard past point for a much-needed boundary.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Full toss, way outside off. Left alone. Samson does well to get to his left and stops the ball. Wide called.
15.1 overs (1 Run) A very full one, around leg. Yadav misses the flick and gets hit on the pads. An appeal for LBW but that is heading down the leg stump. The batters take a leg bye as the ball rolls away.
Match Reports
