Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is vintage batting from Samson! Short ball on middle, Samson swivels and pulls it to deep square leg for a boundary.
14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent shot from Samson! Back of a length ball outside off, Samson lifts it over mid off for a boundary. Till Samson is there, Rajasthan are not out of it.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball outside off, Tewatia punches it to deep cover for one.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball outside off, punched to deep cover for a single.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Loose delivery from Rabada! Good-length ball on the pads, Samson flicks it past short fine leg for a boundary.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Fullish ball on off, Sanju pushes it to point.
Kagiso Rabada is back on.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball on middle, Samson works it to long on for another single.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball around middle and leg, Tewatia pulls it to fine leg for one.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Fullish ball on middle, Tewatia looks to flick but it goes off the inside edge to the leg side.
13.3 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cleverly played by Samson! Good-length ball outside off, Samson opens the face of the bat and then guides it to third man for a boundary.
13.1 overs (2 Runs) Falls in no man's land! Good-length ball around off, Samson looks to go over deep mid-wicket but does not time it well. It falls safely at deep mid-wicket. Two taken.
Anrich Nortje is back on. His figures till now read 2-0-7-1.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker ball on off, Samson looks to play the reverse sweep but it goes off the pads to the off side. A leg bye taken.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter outside off, Samson punches it to cover.
12.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Flatter ball down the leg side. Left alone. Wided.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Full ball on the pads, Tewatia flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball on off, Tewatia defends it out. He wants a single but is sent back.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball on off, Tewatia defends it to point.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball on middle, Tewatia works it to mid-wicket.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off. Rahul Tewatia pushes it down to long off for a single.
Rahul Tewatia makes his way out to the middle.
11.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Axar Patel gets a wicket to his name now! Patel angles an arm ball, flatter, quicker and targeting the stumps. Riyan Parag rocks back and looks to pull but fails to get any bat on it. The ball sneaks through and rattles the stumps. 100 needed in 49 balls.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off. kept out.
11.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome boundary for Rajasthan! Slightly shorter, outside off. Sanju Samson waits for it and guides it past short third man for a boundary.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Parag drives it to long off for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single and a wicket off this over! A length ball, on off. Parag pushes it through covers to get off the mark with a single. 106 needed in 54 balls.
10.5 overs (0 Run) A yorker, angling on off. Parag jams it out to covers.
10.4 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off. Parag has a poke at it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
10.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball, way outside off. Parag shoulders arms.
Riyan Parag comes out now.
10.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Another one bites the dust! Short in length, on middle. Mahipal Lomror shuffles across and pulls it straight in the hands of Avesh Khan who takes a simple catch at deep backward square leg. A partnership which was building has been broken and Rajasthan slide further.
10.1 overs (0 Run) On a length, on middle, defended back to the bowler.
