Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Yadav taps it towards point for an easy single. A good over for Delhi, 12 from it.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Full ball, around off. Shimron Hetmyer works it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh, that is hit hard! Full ball, on off. Shimron Hetmyer hits it down the ground. Miller runs across from long on and dives but has no chance to stop the ball.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! On a length, outside off. Shimron Hetmyer looks to send the ball to Dubai but gets no bat on it.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smacked by Shimron Hetmyer! Short ball, wide outside off. He cuts it over point for a boundary.
14.1 overs (2 Runs) Shorter ball, outside off. Slapped to deep cover for a couple.
Change! Tabraiz Shamsi is done with his spell. Who will replace him? Chetan Sakariya it is.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Shimron Hetmyer pulls it towards wide long on for a single.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Yadav pushes it to long off for a single.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, on leg. Yadav pulls it towards short fine leg.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. Yadav blocks it out.
Strategic Time-Out! A brilliant phase of cricket for Rajasthan, they have removed both the set batsmen and they do have the upper hand in this game. For Delhi, they would hope the two new batsmen stay for a long time and finish the innings on a high. Also, Lalit Yadav joins Hetmyer in the middle.
13.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! Tewatia sends back Iyer and Delhi slide further! This has been a great show with the ball by Rajasthan. They have never let the Delhi batters tee off. This is tossed up, wide outside off. Iyer looks to smash it over covers but gets no bat on it. Samson takes the bails off in a jiffy and the TV umpire is called in. There is nothing on UltraEdge and one replay is enough to show that Iyer slides his back foot outside the crease but does not get it back inside in time. Iyer walks back and everybody in the Rajasthan camp has a huge smile on their face!
Review time! An umpire review for a stumping. Replay shows that Shreyas Iyer had his back foot out of the crease and the big screen shows 'OUT".
13.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Iyer pushes it back to the bowler.
Rahul Tewatia (2-0-15-0) is back on.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Iyer clips it past square leg for a single.
12.5 overs (2 Runs) In the airrr...but safe! Tossed up, around leg. Iyer comes down the track but miscues the slog. The ball goes towards deep mid-wicket. The fielder gets to his right and keeps it down to a couple.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, on off. Shimron Hetmyer heaves it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, around leg. Iyer works it past square leg for one.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Iyer misses out! Short ball, down the leg side. Iyer pulls it but straight towards short fine leg.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, around off. Pushed past covers for one.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball on middle, Hetmyer flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Hetmyer flicks it to mid-wicket.
Shimron Hetmyer walks out to bat now.
11.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CHOPPED ON! The Fizz strikes and it is a big blow to Delhi! Pant had just started to look threatening but he has to go. The change of bowling works. Slower short ball around off, Pant looks to pull but is way early into the shot. It takes the inside edge and it goes onto hit the stumps. Pant is disappointed as he walks back to the pavilion and end of a very good partnership for Delhi. They would have loved if they could have continued.
11.3 overs (2 Runs) Excellent fielding in the deep! Full ball on middle, Pant thrashes it past the bowler. Liam Livingstone comes across from long on and makes a very good stop. Keeps it down to two.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Iyer shuffles across and then tucks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball outside off, Pant smacks it to deep cover for a single.
Mustafizur Rahman is back on. He went for 6 in his first over.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on off, Pant pushes it to deep cover for one.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Iyer works it to deep square leg for a single.
10.4 overs (2 Runs) This is very cheeky from Iyer! Tossed up on middle, Iyer reverse-paddles it to third man. The man from inside the ring chases it and pulls the ball back. The other fielder throws it back in. Two taken.
10.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot! Iyer is looking in some form here! Tossed up on off, Iyer makes room and then lifts it over deep cover for a biggie.
10.2 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up on middle, Iyer heaves it off the inner half to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball outside off, Pant punches it to deep cover for a single.
