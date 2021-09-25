Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Who walks out now?
4.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! st Rishabh Pant b Ravichandran Ashwin.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Darted on the pads. Miller looks to flick but gets hit on the pads.
3.6 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! It has gone off the shoulder! Short ball around middle, Samson looks to pull but seems to have hit the gloves. It goes to the right of the keeper. Pant dives and takes a very good catch. An appeal is made and up goes the finger. Sanju Samson takes the review immediately. The UltraEdge rolls in and it shows that it has hit no bat or gloves. Sanju Samson survives and now he needs to make use of this opportunity.
Review time! Sanju Samson has reviewed this caught behind decision. It came off the shoulder! Sanju Samson survives.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Fullish ball outside off, Miller plays it to third man for one.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball outside off, Samson guides it to third man for a single.
3.3 overs (0 Run) An inside edge saves Samson! Length ball around off, Samson looks to flick but it goes off the inside edge onto the pads. Nortje appeals but the umpire says no.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Another full ball on off, Samson plays it to mid off for another dot ball.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Full ball outside off, Samson drives but finds the cover fielder.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball outside off, Sanju will keep the strike for the next over as he plays this to third man for a single.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Shortish ball on middle, Samson looks to flick but gets hit on the arm and it lands on the pitch.
2.4 overs (1 Run) On a length on off, Miller plays it to mid off for another run.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Fullish ball outside off, Samson opens the face of the bat and then guides it to third man for one.
2.2 overs (1 Run) On a length outside off, Miller guides it to third man for a single.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball on off, Miller pushes it to cover.
1.6 overs (3 Runs) Nice shot! Full ball on middle, Miller clips it through mid-wicket for three.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball on middle, Samson flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Miller pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
1.3 overs (0 Run) On a length on off, Miller looks to flick but it goes off the leading edge to point.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball on off, Miller defends it to cover.
David Miller walks out to bat in the second over!
1.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! There is a big spike on UltraEdge and Jaiswal too departs! Another great start from Anrich Nortje. He has been a class bowler so far this season. Good-length ball outside off, Jaiswal looks to drive but seems to have taken the outside edge back to Pant who pouches it. Delhi are confident that they have got their man and appeal but the umpire, Chris Gaffaney is unmoved. Delhi take the review. The UltraEdge rolls in and it shows there is a big spike on it. Wow, Delhi's bowling lineup is something else.
Review time! Pant has reviewed this for caught behind. A big spike on UltraEdge!
Sanju Samson walks out to bat. Anrich Nortje starts from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Livingstone falls early! Brilliant bowling from Avesh Khan and he gets his reward! He sees Livingstone dancing down the track and changes his length, bowls it short and outside off. Livingstone looks to pull but it goes off the cue end back towards the keeper. Pant dives forward and takes a very good catch. Perfect start for Delhi.
0.5 over (0 Run) Fullish ball on off, Livingstone taps it to point.
0.4 over (3 Runs) Good stroke! Shortish ball outside off, Jaiswal hops and cuts it over the point fielder for three. Good running as well.
0.3 over (0 Run) On a length outside off, Jaiswal punches it to cover.
It looks like Prithvi Shaw is off the field. So, Steven Smith is out on the field.
0.2 over (2 Runs) Jaiswal is off the mark as well! Length ball outside off, Jaiswal cuts it through the point region for a couple of runs.
0.1 over (1 Run) Livingstone is off the mark! Good-length ball around off, Livingstone dances forward and drives it wide of mid off for a single.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 4.2 overs, Rajasthan Royals, chasing a target of 155, are 17/3. The live updates of Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals live score, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.