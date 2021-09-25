Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off. Pant looks to push but it takes the inner half and the ball rolls back to the bowler. Good over from Chetan Sakariya, four runs and a wicket.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, on middle. Shreyas Iyer stands tall and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for one more.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Slower ball again, on a length, on middle. Pant clips it to mid-wicket for a single.
4.3 overs (1 Run) A slower length ball, on middle. Iyer turns it to square leg for another single.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Quick single! A full ball, on middle. Pant tucks it to mid on to get off the mark with a single.
Rishabh Pant comes out now.
4.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Both the openers are back in the hut in no time. Sakaria steams and bowls a full ball, outside off, it's a slower ball as well. Prithvi Shaw stays back and tries to lift it over mid off but does not middle it. The ball goes high up in the air and towards mid off where Liam Livingstone strides to his left and takes a simple catch. He is not dropping those.
3.6 overs (0 Run) A perfect yorker, on off. Iyer blocks it with ease.
3.5 overs (2 Runs) Fuller ball, outside off. Iyer goes for the big drive but does not time it too well. The ball goes over covers. The fielder in the deep cuts it off and keeps it down to a couple.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Good effort in the field! Length ball, outside off. Iyer drives it hard but the man at short cover dives to stop the ball.
3.4 overs (1 Run) A touch too wide outside off. Iyer lets the keeper collect it. Wide called.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Short of a length, outside off. Iyer goes for the pull but gets no bat on it.
3.2 overs (0 Run) On a length, around off. Iyer punches it towards point.
Shreyas Iyer is the next man in.
3.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Tyagi is the man with Midas touch! He starts with a length ball, on middle. Dhawan looks to block it from the crease but gets the inside edge. The ball rolls back and hits the stumps to dislodge the bails! Dhawan tries to push it away but fails to do so and he has to depart. A big wicket for Rajasthan as Dhawan has been in good form.
Kartik Tyagi replaces Mahipal Lomror into the attack.
2.6 overs (2 Runs) Shorter again, around leg. Shaw pulls it through mid-wicket. The fielder chases and slides to keep it to two.
2.5 overs (2 Runs) Short ball, around leg. Shaw rolls his wrists and pulls it along the ground. Deep square leg gets to his left and keeps it down to a couple.
2.4 overs (2 Runs) Full ball, outside off. Shaw drives it nicely. The man from deep cover gets to his right and keeps it down to two.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Slower ball, outside off, on a length. Shaw goes for the booming drive but misses.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Full ball, on off. Shaw pushes it to mid off.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Full ball, around leg. Dhawan flicks it past mid-wicket for one.
Chetan Sakariya is into the attack.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller again, just outside off. Shaw opens the face of the bat and plays it to point.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Shaw hits it straight to cover.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Darted on off. Dhawan pushes it towards long on for a single.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. Dhawan goes for the sweep but misses.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around off. Dhawan drives it nicely. The man at covers dives and makes a half-stop. No run taken.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Through the gap! Shorter ball, outside off. Dhawan slaps it. The man at point dives to his right but cannot get to the ball. It goes between point and backward point for a boundary.
Who will bowl from the other end? Mahipal Lomror it is.
0.6 over (2 Runs) Just 6 from the first over. Full ball, on the pads. Shaw works it wide of fine leg and the batters get back for the second.
0.5 over (1 Run) Back of a length, around middle and leg. Dhawan clips it towards deep square leg for an easy single.
0.4 over (1 Run) Good effort in the field. Full ball, on off. Shaw drives it down the ground. The man from mid off gets to his right and dives to stop the ball. The man from mid on collects it and then throws it back to the bowler. Single taken.
0.3 over (0 Run) A touch fuller, around off. Shaw stays in his crease and blocks it to the off side.
0.2 over (1 Run) Now, Dhawan gets off the mark. Back of a length, outside off. He taps it towards sweeper cover for an easy single.
0.1 over (1 Run) Mustafizur Rahman starts with a length ball, on off. Shaw shuffles across and clips it through square leg. Shaw and Delhi are underway with a single.
We are done with the pre-match formalities and the game is all set to begin! The Rajasthan players are in a huddle before they make their way out to the middle. Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw are the openers for Delhi. Mustafizur Rahman will start with the ball.
Rajasthan (Playing XI) - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (WK/C), Liam Livingstone, David Miller (IN PLACE OF EVIN LEWIS), Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Tabraiz Shamsi (IN PLACE OF CHRIS MORRIS).
Delhi (Playing XI) - Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK/C), Lalit Yadav (IN PLACE OF MARCUS STOINIS), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.
Rishabh Pant, the skipper of Delhi, says that they would have bowled first as well. Adds that it looks like a very good wicket. Says that there is something in the wicket for the pacers at the start. Informs that Lalit Yadav comes in for Marcus Stoinis. Says that they want to focus on each game and if they win this clash, they will most probably qualify for the next stage.
Sanju Samson, the skipper of Rajasthan, says it is a day game and it helps to bat second. Says that it was a great fight in the last match against Punjab but they move forward from that game. Informs the changes, David Miller replaces Evin Lewis and Tabraiz Shamsi replaces Chris Morris. Ends by saying that he is looking forward to this game.
Toss - Up goes the coin and it lands in favour of Rajasthan. They are going to have a bowl first.
Anrich Nortje is up for a chat, he says that playing ODI matches against Sri Lanka before this was good preparation. Speaking about Kagiso Rabada, he says it is very special to play with him. Says it is hot out there and it will ask a lot from the players. Adds that they just do their basics and keep things as simple as possible.
PITCH REPORT - Danny Morrison says that a day game will pose challenges to the players. Matthew Hayden says that this pitch has a bit of moisture and in the middle phase of the game, the spinners will pose challenges. Hayden adds that it is very hot and the players will need to be mindful of that. Says that the pacers will look to bowl the hard lengths and make life difficult for the batters.
We saw one of the best final overs in T20s in the game between Rajasthan and Punjab. Kartik Tyagi was the one who delivered that over and it was a brilliant one. He defended 4 runs and he bowled those searing yorkers to perfection. It is not easy to stop batters like Pooran and Markram but Tyagi managed to do that. He impressed everyone and now would look to continue his performance.
Delhi have looked a side full of confidence. Their batting looks good while their bowling is clinical. Anrich Nortje was not picked for the first leg but back here in the UAE, Nortje returned and bowled with extreme pace. There is a concern with Marcus Stoinis as he suffered an injury in the last game and if he is deemed unfit, it will be interesting to see who replaces him. They have options in Steven Smith, Tom Curran, Sam Billings or will they go for someone like Ben Dwarshuis? We will find out.
The first double-header of the second leg is upon us and it is Delhi taking on Rajasthan. Delhi are in some stupendous form at the moment, having won 7 games already and their progression to the next stage of the competition is pretty much guaranteed. Rajasthan, on the other hand, had a poor first leg and just got out of jail in the first game of the second leg. They would look to put in a complete performance in this game and get the better of Delhi. With that, a very warm welcome to our coverage of this clash!
... Match Day ...
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.3 overs, Delhi Capitals are 31/2. The live updates of Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals live score, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.