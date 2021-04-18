Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
7.6 overs (4 Runs) Four!
7.5 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Smith punches it through point for a single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Full toss on off, Dhawan slogs it through mid-wicket for a single.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Dhawan pushes it back towards the bowler.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on leg, Dhawan looks to sweep but gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Smith pushes it through mid on for a single.
6.6 overs (2 Runs) Short delivery on off, Dhawan makes room and cuts it through point. Two runs taken. The fielder in the deep does well to stop it.
Change. Jalaj Saxena comes back on. Gave 10 off his first over.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on off, Smith pushes it past the bowler towards mid on for a single.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery on off, Smith looks to cut but gets a bottom edge. It goes safely towards the off side.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Dhawan pulls it over mid-wicket for a run.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Smith flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Dhawan pushes it towards covers for a single.
STRATEGIC TIME-OUT! A great start provided to Delhi, by Shaw and Dhawan, but Arshdeep's strike means that they sent the dangerous Shaw back to the hut. Now, the KL Rahul-led side will look to not let Smith settle and will want to send him back quickly, while also containing Dhawan and Delhi will be hoping that these two can keep playing their strokes, keeping one eye on the required rate. Also, Deepak Hooda will roll his arm now.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Dhawan pushes it towards the off side for a single. End of the Powerplay. DELHI ARE AT 62/1 AFTER 6 OVERS!
5.5 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Smith flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Dhawan defends it towards covers for a single.
Steven Smith comes out at Number 3.
5.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Punjab needed a wicket and it has been provided to them by the player who has been playing so well for them, it is Arshdeep Singh! A big wicket as Shaw was playing with some intensity. This is nicely bowled too. Slower one, short too, around off, not enough room to pull but Shaw goes through, with the pull. Goes high up in the air towards square leg, where Gayle moves across and takes a good catch.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery on middle, Dhawan looks to flick but misses it and gets hit on the thigh pad. It goes towards the off side. The batsmen take a leg bye.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Shaw flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
