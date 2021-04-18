Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) A length ball on off, KL looks to drive this one to the off side but the ball takes the inside edge, hits KL on his body and rolls to the off side. He looks for the single but Mayank sends him back. Avesh Khan runs in and has a shy at the stumps as Rahul dives in. Khan misses though.
9.5 overs (1 Run) On a good length and on off, MA swings this one to deep square leg for one.
9.4 overs (2 Runs) Around off, punched through point for a brace now.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brings up the fifty for Mayank Agarwal! He has played with some intensity and will want to stay out there for some more time. A short ball, on middle and Mayank Agarwal looks to pull but the ball takes the glove and goes to the fine leg fence.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Another length delivery around off, Mayank Agarwal looks to push this one through the off side but the ball nips away and beats the outside edge, to go into Pant's mitts.
9.1 overs (0 Run) A slower length ball around off now, Agarwal pushes this one back to the bowler.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Short delivery outside off, Agarwal punches it through covers for a run.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up ball on off, Rahul pushes it through mid off for a single.
STRATEGIC TIME OUT! This has been an amazing start, with the bat for Punjab. They are yet to lose a wicket and have raised 87 runs in the first 9 overs. The birthday boy, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are looking dangerous and will want to stay out there for as long as they can. Pant will be hoping that this stand is broken quickly, and the floodgates open after that. Also, Avesh Khan has been introduced into the attack.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Agarwal pushes it through mid on for a run.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor fielding from Meriwala! Short delivery on off, Agarwal plays a late cut towards third man. Meriwala chases it and tries to stop it but fumbles and concedes a boundary.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Agarwal punches it to point.
8.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is smashed! Flighted delivery on off, Agarwal lofts it over long off for a maximum. For a moment, the fielder at long off felt like he had a chance, but this one has sailed past the ropes.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up ball on middle, Agarwal drives it through mid on for a run. 11 runs off Lalit's first over.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Rahul drives it through mid off for a single.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot! Short delivery outside off, Rahul makes room and cuts it through point for a boundary. Easy pickings for KL here and he is motoring along now.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on off, Rahul cuts it uppishly towards point where it falls short of Rabada.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is put away! Short again on middle, Rahul pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. A birthday gift from Yadav, to KL Rahul, on KL's 29th birthday.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Agarwal pulls it through square leg for a single.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Rahul pushes it to mid off. A very good over from Ashwin, just 4 off this one.
Change. Lalit Yadav to roll his arm now.
6.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Agarwal pushes it through mid on for a run.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on middle, Rahul flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Short delivery outside off, Rahul cuts it to point where Dhawan does well to stop it.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Agarwal drives it through mid on for a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Rahul looks to sweep but gets it off the inner half of the bat. It goes towards short fine leg. The batsmen cross ends.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Rahul pushes it towards mid on for a quick single. End of the Powerplay. PUNJAB ARE AT 59/0 AFTER 6 OVERS!
5.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Rahul punches it to point.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Length ball on leg, Rahul looks to flick but gets it off the pads. It goes towards fine leg for a boundary. Runs coming in all forms, for Punjab.
5.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Good length delivery outside off, Rahul looks to punch but misses it.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Rahul pushes it to point.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot! Length delivery on off, Rahul punches it through point for a boundary. Welcome into the game, KG!
