Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery outside off, Hooda looks to back away and looks to reach that ball but gets a bottom edge on this one. It goes towards short third man for a single. PUNJAB FINISH WITH 195/4!
Even though Punjab could not cross the 200-run mark, they will still be very happy with their batting display. 195 is still a very good score and they will want to back this up, with a good bowling display. The start with the bat was wonderful by Punjab. The two men who Punjab have depended on, for some time now, delivered for them again. None other than birthday boy, KL Rahul, and Mayank Agarwal, as they raised a big stand of 122 runs, which helped set the platform for them. But, once this stand fell, apart from a few good strokes from Rahul, Hooda, Gayle, and Shahrukh, there will not able to find that final push, that could have seen them cross the 200-run mark.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Khan looks to smash but gets it off the inner half of the bat. It goes towards the off side. The batsmen cross ends.
19.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is clobbered! Length delivery on middle, Shahrukh Khan lofts it over long on for a maximum.
19.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full and outside off, Khan looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes wide of short third man for a boundary. Luck favours Punjab and they will not mind.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Short delivery outside off, Khan punches it to covers.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot! Short delivery outside off, Khan cuts it hard through point for a boundary. A very good start to the over.
18.6 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Slower delivery outside off, Hooda looks to swing at it but misses it.
18.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Avesh Khan gets his first wicket and it is also the big wicket of Pooran! Full and outside off, Pooran lofts it over point where Rabada takes a good catch in the deep, running to his left.
Shahrukh Khan will be the new batter in.
18.4 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Impact is umpire's call! Good length delivery on off, Hooda looks to go big but misses it and gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head. Delhi review it. Ultra Edge shows there is no bat involved. Ball Tracker shows that it is umpire's call. So, Hooda survives and Delhi retain their review.
18.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is dispatched! Full and outside off, Hooda lofts it over covers for a maximum.
Review time! Pant makes the 'T' symbol, for this LBW appeal. Ultra Edge shows no bat on this occasion. Ball Tracker shows that the impact and wickets are umpire's call and the on-field decision stays on.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Full toss outside off, Pooran drives it through point for a run.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Hooda drives it through covers for a single.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Short delivery outside off, Hooda slaps it over covers for a single.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Full toss on middle, Pooran pushes it through mid on for a single.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is hammered! Short delivery on middle, Pooran pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary. Pooran hit this one with immense power.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Full toss on middle, Pooran drives it back towards the bowler where Rabada does well to stop it with his foot.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Hooda punches it towards covers for a run.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Full ball outside off, Pooran drives it through covers for a single.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Pooran drives it through covers for a run.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Hooda pushes it towards covers for a run.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Pooran drives it through covers for a single.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Hooda looks to push but gets an inside edge onto the pads. The batsmen cross ends.
16.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Woakes gets his first wicket! Length delivery on off, Gayle looks to go big but gets a top edge. It goes towards covers where the substitute fielder, Ripal Patel takes a simple catch.
Here's Nicholas Pooran!
16.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is smashed! Full and outside off, Gayle lofts it over covers for a biggie. He makes good use of the Free Hit.
16.1 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! Length delivery on middle, Hooda flicks it through mid-wicket for a single. The third umpire calls it a no ball as Woakes oversteps! Free Hit coming up...
Change. Chris Woakes (2-0-14-0) is back into the attack.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Short delivery outside off, Gayle sways away from it.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Hooda looks to loft it over covers but gets a top edge. It lands safely towards third man where it falls short of Ashwin. The batsmen take a single.
15.4 overs (2 Runs) Full on middle, Hooda lofts it over mid-wicket. The batsmen get a couple.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is hammered! Short delivery on middle, Hooda pulls it over fine leg for a maximum.
15.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! This time, Stoinis takes the catch and the birthday boy, KL Rahul goes back now. Rahul walks back and looks up at the skies, as he would have wanted to stay out there for longer. A length ball, on middle and leg, KL Rahul whips this one to the deep mid-wicket region, where Stoinis takes a good catch. A good knock by the Punjab skipper comes to a close.
Deepak Hooda comes out at Number 4.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Gayle pushes it towards mid off for a single.
Match Reports
- Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, Punjab Kings are 195/4. The live updates of Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings live score, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.