Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
14.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Richardson gets the crucial wicket!
14.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Pant drives it through mid on for a single.
Marcus Stoinis heads out now!
14.3 overs (0 Run) Slower delivery on middle, Pant looks to slog it but gets hit on the thigh pad. The ball goes close to the stumps but Pant does well to stop the ball with his bat.
14.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Pant looks to flick but misses it.
14.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is played so effortlessly! Full on middle, Pant flicks it over square leg for a maximum. He did not even look at the ball, after hitting it.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Full toss on off, Dhawan sweeps it towards square leg for a single.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Pant looks to flick but misses it and gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire denies it. 18 runs from the over. Big over for Delhi!
13.5 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Pant looks to flick but gets an outside edge. It goes towards the keeper where it falls short of Pant.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length on leg, Dhawan pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
13.4 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Down the leg side, Dhawan looks to flick but misses it. It goes past the keeper's dive towards fine leg for a boundary. This is a very poor start to the over for Meredith.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Three in a row for Shikhar Dhawan! Short again on middle, Dhawan pulls it through square leg for a boundary. Moves into the 90s here. He is finding the gaps beautifully!
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Short delivery on off, Dhawan cuts it through point for a boundary. Two-in-two for Dhawan here.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is put away! Short delivery on middle, Dhawan pulls it over fine leg for a boundary.
STRATEGIC TIME-OUT! It has been all about Dhawan for Delhi here. They need 71 runs from 42 balls and he is ensuring that they stay well ahead of the run chase and if he can stay out there till the end of the game, then with Pant at the other end too, Delhi will be positive that they can chase this down. Punjab will be hoping that they can break this stand and send Dhawan back to the shed first, and then also remove Pant, as the Delhi skipper can be very lethal.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Just 8 off the over. A short ball, around off, RP blocks this one out.
12.5 overs (0 Run) A low full toss outside off, Rishabh smacks this one, but only as far as the mid off fielder.
12.4 overs (1 Run) A back of a length ball around off, Dhawan opens up the face of the blade and guides this one to the man at third man. Exchanges ends with Pant.
12.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SHOT! Uses his feet well this time and gets a wonderful boundary. Shami bowls a good length delivery around off, this is a slower one, Shikhar Dhawan skips down the track and thrashes this one over the long on fence.
12.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball around off, Pant places this one behind point for a single.
Mohammed Shami is back on.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Length delivery outside off, Pant pushes this one to mid off.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Right now, it feels like, Dhawan is not seeing any fielders, only the spaces between them, as he is finding the gaps so nicely. Shortish and on off, Shikhar Dhawan goes back and pulls this one with venom through mid-wicket. A boundary. 79 more needed in 48 balls.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, shortish, Pant works this one to the leg side for an easy single.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) Brilliant running from both the batters. Tossed up and landed on middle, Pant nudges this one through square leg and takes the first one quickly. They come back for the second and complete it nicely.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Full and tossed up outside off, Shikhar bunts this one to the long off region. Dhawan rotates the strike.
11.2 overs (0 Run) A full toss outside off, Dhawan slaps this one to Gayle at extra cover.
11.1 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up ball around off, Dhawan chips this one through covers for a couple.
10.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Meredith gets his first wicket! Short delivery on off, Smith looks to pull but gets a top edge. It goes towards third man where Jhye Richardson takes a comfortable catch.
The Delhi skipper, Rishabh Pant comes out now.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a length on middle, Dhawan pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is put away! Short ball on middle, Dhawan pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. Gabbar is looking in very good touch here.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Smith flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on middle, Dhawan works it through square leg for a single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on leg, Smith looks to flick but gets it off the pads. It goes towards fine leg. The batsmen take a leg bye.
