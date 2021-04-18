Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
1.6 overs (6 Runs) Six!
1.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed to covers.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! What a good delivery but the edge takes the ball to the ropes. A length ball, around off, Shaw looks to flick this one to the leg side but the ball takes the outside edge and speeds away to the third man fence.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Spears in a yorker on leg, Dhawan digs this one out to the mid on region and scampers for a single.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, guided to the fielder at point.
1.1 overs (0 Run) A back of a length delivery on middle and leg, Shikhar looks to work this one to the leg side but he misses and gets hit high on the pads.
Mohammed Shami to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (1 Run) Around middle, nudged towards mid-wicket for a single. 10 runs off the first over.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! This is a freebie from Arshdeep and Dhawan opens his account here in some style. A short ball on middle, Dhawan just swivels and pulls this one over the fielder at short fine leg and the ball takes a bounce and goes past the ropes.
0.4 over (1 Run) Short of a length ball on middle, Prithvi goes back and works this one towards square leg and gives the strike to Dhawan.
0.3 over (2 Runs) Another couple this time. This is a short ball around off, Prithvi Shaw pulls this one to the deep square leg region. There is no man there and the ball lands safe. Two taken again.
0.2 over (2 Runs) A back of a length delivery around off, Shaw goes back and punches this one through point. Shahrukh Khan in the deep, runs to his right and stops the ball. A couple. Delhi are underway!
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts with a length delivery around off, Shaw hits this one, with the lower half of the blade, to the cover region.
