Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
1.4 overs (5 Runs) No ball and Four!
1.3 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Agarwal pushes it to mid off.
1.2 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Full and outside off, Rahul drives it uppishly towards point where Steven Smith jumps and tries to take it but spills it. The batsmen cross ends. Will this prove to be too costly for Delhi?
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Full delivery on off, Rahul drives it through covers for a boundary. What a start to the over.
0.6 over (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Rahul looks to flick but gets a leading edge. It goes safely towards third man. The batsmen cross ends. 5 runs off the first over.
Who will bowl from the other end? It is Lukman Meriwala!
0.5 over (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Rahul pushes it to covers.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot! Full on middle, Rahul flicks it over mid-wicket for a boundary. The first boundary of the game and the birthday boy gets off the mark here!
0.3 over (0 Run) Full on middle, Rahul pushes it back towards the bowler.
0.2 over (0 Run) Length delivery on middle, Rahul defends it out.
0.1 over (0 Run) Woakes starts with a good length delivery on off, Rahul defends it off the back foot.
We are all set to begin. Delhi players are out in the middle. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal will open the innings for Punjab. Chris Woakes will start the proceedings for Delhi.
Delhi (Playing XI) - Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith (IN FOR TOM CURRAN), Rishabh Pant (WK/C), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Lukman Meriwala (IN FOR AJINKYA RAHANE).
Punjab (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (C/WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Jalaj Saxena (IN FOR MURUGAN ASHWIN), Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith, Arshdeep Singh.
KL Rahul, Punjab skipper, says we will learn from the last game. Adds that the Powerplay will be key if they bat well. Mentions they would look to put up a good score on the board. Informs that Jalaj Saxena comes in for Murugan Ashwin.
Rishabh Pant, Delhi skipper, says they will bowl first. Adds that the track is flat and they would want to chase a score. Informs they have two changes as Steven Smith comes in for Tom Curran and Lukman Meriwala comes in for someone.
TOSS - It is time for the spin of the coin. Both the captains are out in the middle. Delhi win the toss and elect to bowl first!
Hello and a warm welcome to game number 2 of the first double header of the season. This game sees the clash between Punjab and Delhi, at Wankhede. Both the teams head into this battle with a loss on their back as Punjab were completely dismantled by MS Dhoni-led Chennai, whereas, Delhi too looked like they would win their last game, but some crazy batting from Morris at the end, saw them lose out to Rajasthan. It is also KL Rahul's birthday today and he will want to perform big and end the day, with a victory for his side. Will he be able to do so? Or does Pant have a different script planned in mind? Stay with us as we bring you the toss and the team updates.
